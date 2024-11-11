Nerf blasters are fun and all, but flinging foam can get old. Picking it up again, even moreso. This blaster from [Concept Crafted Creations] gets around that annoying problem by shooting ice instead.
The concept was to build a better water gun with longer range—and what better way to do that than by shooting ice instead? The blaster relies on a PVC air tank for propulsion—one of the most controversial design choices you can make if you read the comments around here. It’s charged by a small air compressor, and dumping the air is handled by a solenoid valve. So far, so simple.
What makes this blaster special is where it gets its ammunition from. The blaster uses a custom CNC-machined block from PCBway to act as a freeze chamber. Water enters an aluminum block, and is cooled by thermoelectric elements. Once the projectile has frozen inside the chamber, it’s stuck in place, so the chamber is then heated by a small heating element. This melts the projectile just enough to allow it to be fired.
It’s a complicated but ingenious way of building an ice blaster. It does pack some real punch, too. It shoots the ice projectiles hard enough to shatter wine glasses. That’s enough to tell us you don’t want to be aiming this thing at your pals in a friendly match of Capture the Flag. Stick to paintballs, perhaps. Video after the break.
9 thoughts on “Thermoelectric Blaster Flings Ice Projectiles”
This has big Dashiell Hammett murder weapon vibes.
Leaving aside all the obvious questions about this build, it’s asking an awful lot of those two little peltier coolers. I wonder what its cycle time is, and how many shots you get from a battery charge. Water takes 330 watt-seconds per gram to freeze, and you can’t get more than very few watts out of those peltiers at that temperature, unless ambient is below something like 10 C.
That heat sink is going to be scalding hot even if the outside temperature is down to zero. There’s 40-60 Watts of heat going into it, plus whatever is getting pulled out of the aluminium block. With the heatsink hot, the peltier is going to be even hotter, and the cooling side won’t reach below zero to actually freeze anything.
You can compare what a big cooling fan you need to keep a 60 Watt CPU down to room temperature, or less than 10 C above the ambient temperature.
Another oddity is the heating element in the block, because once you switch a peltier element off, heat immediately starts leaking back from the hot heatsink through the TEC and into the object you were just cooling, so you don’t actually need it at all. You can also switch it backwards for a moment. To me this just sounds like extra detail to make the story – like liars often do to add false credibility.
In the YouTube comments they claim 12-15 mins per round. No idea about the battery life/size.
I’m calling it a fake, because the TEC is not cooled well enough to freeze water.
I’ve done the calculations and a bit of hands-on experiment as to what it would require to make a single ice cube using peltier elements in a couple minutes, and it’s hundreds of Watts. There is NO WAY this guy is making ice with that dinky little heat sink and fan – this is just an ordinary air powered pellet gun.
But, but, without the deception how will they get views?
I tried to search Youtube for someone who who actually tried freezing water with Peltiers, but ALL of the videos were clickbait clips from India. People gluing computer heat sinks to peltier elements and whoops, suddenly you have ice cream! Catchy music though. The most credible videos showed some ice forming after 10-20 minutes with a 12 Volt 15 Amp unit with the hot side cooled by water off the tap. That’s 180 Watts with a dT of 20-30 C.
I wanted to build an ice cube maker that could make two small ice cubes in two minutes for a glass of whiskey, and calculated it would need over 500 Watts of power.
It’s one thing to have thin wisps of frost forming on a Peltier plate and measuring it go down to negative temperatures, and actually freezing grams of water and all of the aluminum etc. with heat leaking in from everywhere, condensation… etc.
This is an obvious fake. The physics numbers don’t add up.
We built something similar-ish years ago though.
The difference is, we didn’t freeze the water in-place.
We shaved a block of ice and rammed the shavings into the chamber.
Ramming them in and compressing them was good enough to keep them from exploding when they hit the air after firing.
It was also marginally safer since the packed slush was more like a frangible round that disintegrated on impact.
We also found we didn’t need to heat the mold/chamber actively.
So I guess the only similarities were that it was air driven and it shot frozen stuff.
Oh, and it wasn’t made because we needed to make a dumb video to justify a sponsorship deal…
It does remind me though of something the Robert Redford character said in “3 Days of the Condor”.
About a man being shot, the entrance wound had the characteristics of a .38 caliber bullet, no exit wound, and no bullet found in the body.
