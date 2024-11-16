Spotted At Supercon: Glowtape Wearable Display

We’re big fans of unusual timepieces here at Hackaday, so it didn’t take long before somebody called our attention to the gloriously luminescent watch that [Henner Zeller] was wearing at this year’s Supercon.

He calls it the Glowtape, and it uses a dense array of UV LEDs and a long strip of glow-in-the-dark material to display the time and date, as well as images and long strings of text written out horizontally to create an impromptu banner. It looked phenomenal in person, with the energized areas on the tape glowing brightly during the evening festivities in the alleyway.

The text and images would fade fairly quickly, but in practice, that’s hardly a problem when you’re just trying to check the current time. If there was something to limit the practicality on this one, it would have to be the meter-long piece of material that you’ve got to keep pushing and pulling through the mechanism — but it’s a price we’re willing to pay.

Want one of your own? [Henner] has shared all of the source code for the wearable, from the OpenSCAD scripts to generate the 3D printed enclosure to the C firmware for the RP2040 that runs the show. The LED array itself is actually a spin-off of his Glowxels project, which is worth checking out if you’d like to recreate this concept on a much larger scale.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this technique used for this kind of thing, but it may be the most compact version of the concept we’ve seen so far.