Tweezers Probe Reviewed

Over the last few decades, electronic devices have drastically changed. Radios that once had point-to-point wiring gave way to printed circuit boards with through-hole parts, and now microscopic surface mount devices are the norm. But most of us still use probes that would have been just fine for a 1940s receiver. There are other options, of course. Among other things, you can now buy meters that have built-in tweezer probes. While not the first, the FNIRSI LCR-ST1 are affordable, and [TheHWcave] puts them to the test in the video below.

The tweezers come with two different pointy ends. It is more or less one of those testers that can identify and measure various components. Instead of the customary socket, this one has tweezer ends and, perhaps, a few extra functions.

The device can use several different voltages and frequencies while actively probing. Comparing some readings to a few other meters showed a bit of error, although nothing too drastic. The inductance reading of a very small inductor at 1 kHz was, however, too unstable to be useful.

The only downsides noted were that the probes could be a bit sharper for fine PCB work, and the display doesn’t rotate for left-handed operation. Both of those are probably fixable with a file and a firmware update. Overall, it looks like a reasonable low-cost tool.

Tools like this have been around for a while, but often at a higher cost. There are plenty of sophisticated test probes if you ever decide to look for them.