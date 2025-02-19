Be Careful What You Ask For: Voice Control

We get it. We also watched Star Trek and thought how cool it would be to talk to our computer. From Kirk setting a self-destruct sequence, to Scotty talking into a mouse, or Picard ordering Earl Grey, we intuitively know that talking to a computer is better than typing, right? Well, computers talking back and forth to us is no longer science fiction, and maybe we aren’t as happy about it as we thought we’d be.

We weren’t able to pinpoint the first talking computer in fiction. Asimov and van Vogt had talking computers in the 1940s. “I, Robot” by Eando Binder, and not the more famous Asimov story, had a fully speaking robot in 1939. You could argue that “The Machine” in E. M. Forster’s “The Machine Stops” was probably speaking — the text is a little vague — and that was in 1909. The robot from Metropolis (1927) spoke after transforming, but you could argue that doesn’t count.

Meanwhile, In Real Life

In real life, computers weren’t as quick to speak. Before the middle of the twentieth century, machine-generated speech was an oddity. In 1779, a mechanical contrivance by Wolfgang von Kempelen, famous for the mechanical Turk chess-playing automaton, could form simple words. By 1939, Bell Labs could do even better speech synthesis electronically but with a human operator. It didn’t sound very good, as you can see in the video below, but it was certainly expressive.

Speech recognition would wait until 1952, when Bell Labs showed a system that required training to understand someone speaking numbers. IBM could recognize 16 different utterances in 1961 with “Shoebox,” and, of course, that same year, they made an IBM 704 sing “Daisy Bell,” which would later inspire HAL 9000 to do the same.

Recent advances in neural network systems and other AI techniques mean that now computers can generate and understand speech at a level even most fiction didn’t anticipate. These days, it is trivially easy to interact with your phone or your PC by using your voice. Of course, we sometimes question if every device needs AI smarts and a voice. We can maybe do without a smart toaster, for instance.

So What’s the Problem?

Patrick Blower’s famous cartoon about Amazon buying Whole Foods is both funny and tragically possible. In it, Jeff Bezos says, “Alexa, buy me something from Whole Foods.” To which Alexa replies, “Sure, Jeff. Buying Whole Foods.” Misunderstandings are one of the problems with voice input.

Every night, I say exactly the same phrase right before I go to sleep: “Hey, Google. Play my playlist sleep list.” About seven times out of ten, I get my playlist going. Two times out of ten, I get children’s lullabies or something even stranger. Occasionally, for variety, I get “Something went wrong. Try again later.” You can, of course, make excuses for this. The technology is new. Maybe my bedroom is noisy or has lousy acoustics. But still.

That’s not the only problem. Science fiction often predicts the future and, generally, newer science fiction is closer than older science fiction. But Star Trek sometimes turns that on its head. Picard had an office. Kirk worked out of his quarters at a time when working from home was almost unheard of. Offices are a forgotten luxury for many people, and if you are working from home, that’s fine. But if you are in a call center, a bullpen, or the bridge of the Enterprise, all this yakking back and forth with your computer will drive everyone crazy. Even if you train the computer to only recognize the user’s voice, it will still annoy you to have to hear everyone else’s notifications, messages, and alerts.

Today, humans are still better at understanding people than computers are. We all have a friend who consistently mispronounces “Arduino,” but we still know what he means. Or the colleague with a very thick accent, like Checkov trying to enter authorization code “wictor wictor two” in the recent movie. You knew what he meant, too.

Some of the problems are social. I can’t tell you the number of times I’m in the middle of dictating an e-mail, and someone just comes up and starts talking to me, which then shows up in the middle of my sentence. Granted, that’s not a computer issue. But it is another example of why voice input systems are not always as delightful as you’d think.

Solutions?

Sure, maybe you could build a cone of silence over each station, but that has its own problems. Then again, Spock and Uhuru sometimes wore the biggest Bluetooth Earbud ever, so maybe that’s half of the answer. The other half could be subvocalization, but that’s mostly science fiction, although not entirely.

What do you think? Even telepathy probably has some downsides. You’d have to be careful what you think, right? What is the ideal human-computer interface? Or will future Star Fleet officers be typing on molecular keyboards? Or will it wind up all in our brains? Tell us what you think in the comments.