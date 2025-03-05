Take a look at this video from [Reely Interesting], showing scenes from traditional Japanese festivals. It’s well filmed, and as with any HD video, you can see real detail. But as you watch, you may see something a little out of the ordinary. It’s got noise, a little bit of distortion, and looking closely at the surroundings, it’s clearly from the 1980s. Something doesn’t add up, as surely we’d expect a video like this to be shot in glorious 525 line NTSC. In fact, what we’re seeing is a very rare demo reel from 1985, and it’s showing off the first commercial HDTV system. This is analogue video in 1035i, and its background as listed below the video makes for a very interesting story.
Most of us think of HDTV arriving some time in the 2000s when Blu-ray and digital broadcasting supplanted the NTSC or PAL systems. But in fact the Japanese companies had been experimenting since the 1960s, and these recordings are their first fruits. It’s been digitized from a very rare still-working Sony HDV-1000 reel-to-reel video recorder, and is thus possibly the oldest HD video viewable online. They’re looking for any HDV-1000 parts, should you happen to have one lying around. Meanwhile, the tape represents a fascinating window into a broadcast history very few of us had a chance to see back in the day.
This isn’t the first time we’ve touched on vintage reel-to-reel video.
6 thoughts on “Is This The Oldest HD Video Online?”
Analog typically includes film and 35mm quality stock is roughly equal to a 5K digital video in resolution so no this wouldn’t be the highest res old footage but still a cool find. I like watching those digitized, colored and upscaled turn of the century videos.
It’s more about the oldest electric recording done with a video camera, I think. A video tape recording.
In Germany, in TV studio slang, we would say it’s a “MAZ”, Magnetaufzeichnung (magnetic recording).
That the opposite to a “FAZ”, Filmaufzeichnung (film recording).
Old film reels are wonderful, but they do also have limits. Such as grain, and deteriorating of material.
Yeah I agree we massively underrated the glorious appearance of good film footage.
And somehow over rate vinyl and lossless audio!
I’m kind of surprised that this was digital and such high quality though. I watched 28 days later in cinema recently and that used awful handicap footage so time didnt being always great quality!
That really depends on which film stock and which camera/lenses it was shot with.
“Most of us think of HDTV arriving some time in the 2000s when Blu-ray and digital broadcasting supplanted the NTSC or PAL systems. But in fact the Japanese companies had been experimenting since the 1960s, and these recordings are their first fruits.”
The interesting thing is that HDTV appeared on VHS first. Well, in principle.
There are demo tapes with HDTV recording from the 90s.
YouTube has some nice demo reels of New York City, I think.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/D-VHS
The videocassette had a high bandwidth and was excellent as a computer storage.
It had been used as streamer tape early on, way back in the 80s..
Like a datasette, but using the video head. The mono head for linear audio was poor.
(Info: VHS also had a vertical-helical audio track later on, which had better quality)
About 2GB of data could be stored on an ordinary VHS in 1985..
If 720i is considered “HD” then the French had a 819-line HD system back in 1949.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)