Physical Computing Used To Be A Thing

In the early 2000s, the idea that you could write programs on microcontrollers that did things in the physical world, like run motors or light up LEDs, was kind of new. At the time, most people thought of coding as stuff that stayed on the screen, or in cyberspace. This idea of writing code for physical gadgets was uncommon enough that it had a buzzword of its own: “physical computing”.
You never hear much about “physical computing” these days, but that’s not because the concept went away. Rather, it’s probably because it’s almost become the norm. I realized this as Tom Nardi and I were talking on the podcast about a number of apparently different trends that all point in the same direction.
We started off talking about the early days of the Arduino revolution. Sure, folks have been building hobby projects with microcontrollers built in before Arduino, but the combination of a standardized board, a wide-ranging software library, and abundant examples to learn from brought embedded programming to a much wider audience. And particularly, it brought this to an audience of beginners who were not only blinking an LED for the first time, but maybe even taking their first steps into coding. For many, the Arduino hello world was their coding hello world as well. These folks are “physical computing” natives.
Now, it’s to the point that when Arya goes to visit FOSDEM, an open-source software convention, there is hardware everywhere. Why? Because many successful software projects support open hardware, and many others run on it. People port their favorite programming languages to microcontroller platforms, and as they become more powerful, the lines between the “big” computers and the “micro” ones starts to blur.
And I think this is awesome. For one, it’s somehow more rewarding, when you’re just starting to learn to code, to see the letters you type cause something in the physical world to happen, even if it’s just blinking an LED. At the same time, everything has a microcontroller in it these days, and hacking on these devices is also another flavor of physical computing – there’s code in everything that you might think of as hardware. And with open licenses, everything being under version control, and more openness in open hardware than we’ve ever seen before, the open-source hardware world reflects the open-source software ethos.
Are we getting past the point where the hardware / software distinction is even worth making? And was “physical computing” just the buzzword for the final stages of blurring out those lines?
13 thoughts on “Physical Computing Used To Be A Thing”
I remember in the late 1990s wanting to control something extremely basic with a Windows computer. Back then, there was no obvious way to do this. Maybe you could control the lines of a parallel port or something, but what language would you use? Did you have to write a “driver”? There was no way to even really know what questions to ask. And if you did ask questions, it was on some online forum where your ego was sure to be bruised (ChatGPT eliminating all that has completely changed the game!). I remember I found a fluorescent digital display on the street in Brooklyn and figured out it had a conventional parallel bus. I wired it to the pins of a ISA board in a way that somehow allowed me to control it with 8088 out() instructions. When I managed to get a readable message to appear on it, it was hugely satisfying. About eight years later I discovered the Arduino, suddenly doing these sorts of things became easy.
Simliar experience here. In high school which was… pre internet pretty much, “controlling” a thing was pretty much wiring up a super simple circuit through a 9v battery and switch to a light bulb. LEDs were hard to come by. I bought some random components from a garage sale that in retrospect had some simple ICs (555s etc) and was amused by wiring up the various pins to a battery and got exactly zero anythings to happen. Radio shack intro to electronics books were impenetrable and circuits therein (a burglar alarm? Really?) useless to a 15 year old anyway. With no access to any information at all, the idea that robots or whatever even worked at all was a miracle. No idea even where to start to understand. Unless you knew an old dude or your dad was an engineer it was impossible.
Now I bought a picAxe dev board and am up and running relatively frustration free. This is a tremendous time to be alive and I’m partially thankful I got to see the “before days” to put it in perspective .
Despite all the advances, one of the things I wanted to do back then that still sort of seems impossible is making a device that shows up automatically when you plug it into a USB port. Maybe, say, I want to make my own custom mouse with amazing haptics. I think that might be doable fairly easily with some microcontrollers, but how about making my own open source printer? How might I write the computer-side software to control it? Maybe there is an Arduino-like system for doing this, but, I’ve yet to find any that don’t involve a steep learning curve. I’ve generally bypassed this issue by using, say, ESP8266s to talk directly to a web API on a server (something I know how to write code for) allowing a device to function as a networked device, but the idea lingers in my mind that custom building my own peripherals isn’t really supported even after all this time by an ecosystem as rich as, say, Arduino.
You should write an article or do a video. Cherish the cabin.
I had never hear that term, but I suppose it’s generational. “We” had been controlling hardware with our hobbyist computers in the 70’s and 80’s because non-networked computers are a lonely isolated world indeed.
I do suspect the rapid progress of video, storage, and especially networking did color the general perception of computers as being ‘interactive TVs’ in the later 80s through the turn of the millennium. So maybe getting back to interfacing with the real world was a bit like breaking out of the simulation of ‘the matrix’.
But interfacing digital computation machinery with analog reality was always the one truth.
Take a look at old steam trains. Their running gear were effectively mechanical computers controlling the timing of valves, length of stroke, and other functions. The linkages alone became quite complex and multidimensional over time.
Lego mindstorms was a pioneer system, no?
It’s like people are forgetting that we had line following robots and do-it-yourself pen plotters, and all sorts of mechatronic gadgets built by hobbyists since the 80’s.
BASIC Stamp and PICAXE came out in the 90’s.
The barrier to entry was higher with the BASIC Stamp and PICAXE; I remember it being outside my budget to get what I needed in the 1990s. Admittedly, back then I was making $6/hr babysitting servers overnight at an ISP, and now my financial health is far better. But you can now also buy Arduinos for $2 on AliExpress, and that would’ve been well within my budget even back when I was broke.
Cost might have been against it, but the point of a standard board and a library of examples and functions is there.
The PICAXE had Arduino’s basic idea: it had a bootloader that let you program it using a computer serial port, so you could just drop it on a breadboard and go from there without extra hardware. The hardware cost was minimal. That’s also how I got started with programming AVRs – using the direct parallel port programming method, so all you needed were the IC and some resistors on a breadboard to get started. LEDs were blinking within the hour, and I even made a simple “electric organ” by pulsing the out pins at different rates and touching a wire to a speaker to them.
Using just the plain AVR chip cost something like 6 dollars, so I skipped the Arduino entirely until much later. AVR Freaks was the go-to source for information and programming examples, which got you everything from printing to terminal and controlling the registers, firing up interrupts to turn servomotors…
In comparison, Arduino came to the scene around 2005-2008. The developers of Arduino themselves had used BASIC Stamp to learn about microcontrollers in school. On the general point of it, I got to play around with LEGO Mindstorms around ’99 in the school computer lab.
Also, this “physical computing” is just a re-badge or a retcon of “embedded systems”, where the latter consist of both fixed circuit functions (e.g. logic chips) and programmable parts such as micro-controllers controlling some device. It goes way back.
In the 70’s we had a dial next to the TV that you could turn and the antenna on the roof moved to where you set the dial.
Back in the early 2000s, I put a 24 dB parabolic dish on the pole rotated by that rotator and used it to pick up WiFi from various houses in the valley. (I live on top of a mountain like an evil count.) Back then a lot of people hadn’t set up passwords, and when they did, they used WEP, which was easily cracked. Our internet at the time was 3 Mb/s download speeds, so when I needed more (this was in the days of file sharing!) I would sometimes take advantage of my capabilities. It would be impossible to do this today.
