[MSylvain59] likes to tear down old surplus, and in the video below, he takes apart a German transceiver known as a U-600M. From the outside, it looks like an unremarkable gray box, especially since it is supposed to work with a remote unit, so there’s very little on the outside other than connectors. Inside, though, there’s plenty to see and even a few surprises.
Inside is a neatly built RF circuit with obviously shielded compartments. In addition to a configurable power supply, the radio has modules that allow configuration to different frequencies. One of the odder components is a large metal cylinder marked MF450-1900. This appears to be a mechanical filter. There are also a number of unusual parts like dogbone capacitors and tons of trimmer capacitors.
The plug-in modules are especially dense and interesting. In particular, some of the boards are different from some of the others. It is an interesting design from a time predating broadband digital synthesis techniques.
While this transceiver is stuffed with parts, it probably performs quite well. However, transceivers can be simple. Even more so if you throw in an SDR chip.
8 thoughts on “Transceiver Reveals Unusual Components”
Can anyone else smell this?
The fibers from the board, the wax/pcbs, oxidation and whatever the other cancer causing fumes are…
Only since you posted the question.
Absolutely, it smells like every electronics surplus shop from my youth.
the ‘mechanical filter’ is (to me) somewhat evocative of a surface acoustic wave filter. though in this case more like an analog computer made with springs and weights, whereas saw is more like a digital filter where the coefficients and mac is made with spacing and size of the interdigital fingers.
Hi, please have a look at old PAL delay lines used in old TVs
They are akin to primitive memory cells, but on a piezo (?) acoustical principle.
Vy73s
“German transceiver”
East German transceiver, more specifically.
As a former West German I think that this is not necessarily a bad thing, though.
They had experience building radio equipment and applied it, if they had the materials needed.
Military models like the RFT EKD 500 are sought after to this day.
However, consumer and civil radio products weren’t always good.
Except those made for export, which usually were decent.
The transceivers in GDR police cars were not that great, for example.
Their cars had poor batteries, too. Running at 6V or something.
