Three SPI Busses Are One Too Many On This Cheap Yellow Display

The Cheap Yellow Display may not be the fastest of ESP32 boards with its older model chip and 4 MB of memory, but its low price and useful array of on-board peripherals has made it something of a hit in our community. Getting the most out of the hardware still presents some pitfalls though, as [Mark Stevens] found out when using one for an environmental data logger. The problem was that display, touch sensor, and SD card had different SPI busses, of which the software would only recognise two. His solution involves a simple hardware mod, which may benefit many others doing similar work.

It’s simple enough, put the LCD and SD card on the same bus, retaining their individual chip select lines. There’s a track to be cut and a bit of wiring to be done, but nothing that should tax most readers too much. We’re pleased to see more work being done with this board, as it remains a promising platform, and any further advancements for it are a good thing. If you’re interested in giving it a go, then we’ve got some inspiration for you.