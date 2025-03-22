Acoustic Levitation Gets Insects Ready For Their Close-Up

The average Hackaday reader is likely at least familiar with acoustic levitation — a technique by which carefully arranged ultrasonic transducers can be used to suspend an object in the air indefinitely. It’s a neat trick, the sort of thing that drives them wild at science fairs, but as the technique only works on exceptionally small and light objects it would seem to have little practical use.

That is, unless, you happen to be interested in exceptionally small and light objects. A paper titled Automated Photogrammetric Close-Range Imaging System for Small Invertebrates Using Acoustic Levitation describes a fascinating device which allows the researchers to image insects in what’s essentially a weightless environment.

With the delicate specimens suspended in front of the lens, there’s no background to worry about and they can be perfectly lit from all angles. What’s more, with careful control of the ultrasonic transducers, it’s possible to control the rotation of the target — allowing researchers to produce 3D scans of the insects using just one camera.

There isn’t a whole lot of technical detail on the device itself, other than the fact that spherical chamber has a radius of 60 mm and is fitted with 96 Murata MA40S4R/S transducers operating at 40 kHz. The paper notes that early attempts to control the transducer array with a Arduino Mega failed, and that the team had to switch over to a FPGA. With their current signal generator stage, the researchers are able to rotate the specimen by 5° angles.

Interested in learning more about acoustic levitation? University of Bristol research scientist Asier Marzo gave a talk on the subject at Hackaday Belgrade in 2018 that you won’t want to miss.