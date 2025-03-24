Cloudflare has gotten more active in its efforts to identify and block unauthorized bots and AI crawlers that don’t respect boundaries. Their solution? AI Labyrinth, which uses generative AI to efficiently create a diverse maze of data as a defensive measure.
This is an evolution of efforts to thwart bots and AI scrapers that don’t respect things like “no crawl” directives, which accounts for an ever-growing amount of traffic. Last year we saw Cloudflare step up their game in identifying and blocking such activity, but the whole thing is akin to an arms race. Those intent on hoovering up all the data they can are constantly shifting tactics in response to mitigations, and simply identifying bad actors with honeypots and blocking them doesn’t really do the job any more. In fact, blocking requests mainly just alerts the baddies to the fact they’ve been identified.
Instead of blocking requests, Cloudflare goes in the other direction and creates an all-you-can-eat sprawl of linked AI-generated content, luring crawlers into wasting their time and resources as they happily process an endless buffet of diverse facts unrelated to the site being crawled, all while Cloudflare learns as much about them as possible.
That’s an important point: the content generated by the Labyrinth might be pointless and irrelevant, but it isn’t nonsense. After all, the content generated by the Labyrinth can plausibly end up in training data, and fraudulent data would essentially be increasing the amount of misinformation online as a side effect. For that reason, the human-looking data making up the Labyrinth isn’t wrong, it’s just useless.
It’s certainly a clever method of dealing with crawlers, but the way things are going it’ll probably be rendered obsolete sooner rather than later, as the next move in the arms race gets made.
7 thoughts on “Cloudflare’s AI Labyrinth Wants Bad Bots To Get Endlessly Lost”
I doubt this will work. The first defense a crawler designer would implement is detect the general HTML tree to not be a real website. Real websites have diverse CSS layouts, lots of scripts and are just more than text. This site here for example seems to use a font called Proxima Nova.
What does Cloudflare’s AI labyrinth even look like? Right, if they would immediately show us it would be probably apparent how to counter-detect it. Don’t tell, show Cloudflare. See you on the other side of the AI bubble. It’s gonna burst soon.
Disclaimer: I enjoyed the article no matter. Just a bit salty about too much smoke and mirrors on the side of the company.
Erm… it’s pretty trivial to drop LLM generated junk into the body of a real website, CSS, layouts, and all. Especially if you’re cloudflare and are serving up the site.
Just what the world needs, more garbage data for the LLMs to steal and be regurgitated as true facts by those who can’t think for themselves.
Can’t wait ’til the bubble bursts
I expected it to burst at well. But someone explained to me how much money from huge companies is involved in this bubble right now, and they will do everything to prevent it from bursting.
So it will more likely slowly sizzle out, just like VR did.
Well done holding back the future of humanity!
An internet that’s crippled by the excessive traffic of LLMs and AI stealing IP and content is the future of humanity?
Is that you Cypher?
Hot take: this LMM training / anti-training fight has been cooked up and fuelled by the clandestine actions of the book binding cartel, who hope that if the internet degenerates into untrustworthy AI-mush, people will return to buying physical books.
