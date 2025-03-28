Keep Tabs On Your Vehicle’s Needs With LubeLogger

It doesn’t matter if its a Vespa or a Peterbilt truck — if you ignore the maintenance needs of your vehicle, you do so at your own peril. But it can be difficult enough to keep track of basic oil changes, to say nothing of keeping records on what parts were changed when. Instead of cramming more receipts into your glove box, maybe give LubeLogger a try.

This free and open source software tool is designed to make it easy for individuals to keep track of both the routine maintenance needs of their vehicles, as well as keep track of any previous or upcoming repairs and upgrades. Released under the MIT license, LubeLogger is primarily distributed as a Docker image that makes it easy to self-host the tool should you wish to keep your data safe at home rather than on somebody’s server out in the Wild West of the modern Internet.

In perhaps the most basic example, LubeLogger allows the user to add their vehicle to a virtual garage and set up routine maintenance tasks (such as oil changes), and fire off reminders when tasks are due. But it can also do things like track your vehicle’s mileage and fuel efficiency over time, and break down its operating costs.

LubeLogger has been around for a little over a year now, and it seeing active development, with the last release dropping just a few weeks back. While not everyone is going to need such a powerful tool, we’re glad to see there’s a self-hosted open source option out there for those that do.

Thanks to [STR-Alorman] for the tip.