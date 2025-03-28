It doesn’t matter if its a Vespa or a Peterbilt truck — if you ignore the maintenance needs of your vehicle, you do so at your own peril. But it can be difficult enough to keep track of basic oil changes, to say nothing of keeping records on what parts were changed when. Instead of cramming more receipts into your glove box, maybe give LubeLogger a try.
This free and open source software tool is designed to make it easy for individuals to keep track of both the routine maintenance needs of their vehicles, as well as keep track of any previous or upcoming repairs and upgrades. Released under the MIT license, LubeLogger is primarily distributed as a Docker image that makes it easy to self-host the tool should you wish to keep your data safe at home rather than on somebody’s server out in the Wild West of the modern Internet.
In perhaps the most basic example, LubeLogger allows the user to add their vehicle to a virtual garage and set up routine maintenance tasks (such as oil changes), and fire off reminders when tasks are due. But it can also do things like track your vehicle’s mileage and fuel efficiency over time, and break down its operating costs.
LubeLogger has been around for a little over a year now, and it seeing active development, with the last release dropping just a few weeks back. While not everyone is going to need such a powerful tool, we’re glad to see there’s a self-hosted open source option out there for those that do.
Thanks to [STR-Alorman] for the tip.
5 thoughts on “Keep Tabs On Your Vehicle’s Needs With LubeLogger”
I just use a Calc Spreadsheet for each of our vehicles. Works just fine. My dad still uses a paper log. No need to get fancy for this task. Not rocket science. It is nice to look back and see when you got new tires, rotated tires, average oil change (do myself) mileage, air, oil filters, and such.
I just let the garage deal with it. Service and MOT (annual roadwothiness test) once a year, job done, and they deal with responsibly disposing of the waste. 🤷♂️ given they’re dealing with it for the MOT anyway, it’s little extra hassle or cost for them to do it all.
Records are on their files and on the receipts which I just scan and shred (in that order, dammit!).
Which is the heart of my comment – with everything being so searchable these days, you don’t always need special databases for everything. It’s far easier to just file the PDFs in the big “car” folder and let search (spotlight) do the heavy lifting if I need to check it later. Seems like you’d need to do a lot of searching this for the overheads of running a separate system to outweigh the hassle of having a separate system.
Lubelogger, where is the user’s data stored? Where is the database? Cloud – not for me. I do see a backup.zip script.
Needs a category for tools purchased, a way to track oil consumption, tire life, costs for insurance, registration, license. Wife’s speeding tickets lol.
For decades, I’ve just used Excel to track the car expenses and maintenance.
Surprisingly- the bulk of the ownership costs ends up being fuel (unless you have a lemon).
One Toyota car at the 10 year point 2,300 US gal/8,500L of fuel, 210 gas fills around $10,000 spent on just that. It’s not driven a lot.
Oil changes I do myself, 17 so far. Total $3,000 on maint., the car has not needed any majors (brakes, muffler, driveline, new tires) yet.
You can get interesting data.
Is nobody wondering why he needs a battery after only 2½ years?
