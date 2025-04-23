C64 Assembly In Parts

[Michal Sapka] wanted to learn a new skill, so he decided on the Commodore 64 assembly language. We didn’t say he wanted to learn a new skill that might land him a job. But we get it and even applaud it. Especially since he’s written a multi-part post about what he’s doing and how you can do it, too. So far, there are four parts, and we’d bet there are more to come.

The series starts with the obligatory “hello world,” as well as some basic setup steps. By part 2, you are learning about registers and numbers. Part 3 covers some instructions, and by part 4, he finds that there are even more registers to contend with.

One of the great things about doing a project like this today is that you don’t have to have real hardware. Even if you want to eventually run on real hardware, you can edit in comfort, compile on a fast machine, and then debug and test on an emulator. [Michal] uses VICE.

The series is far from complete, and we hear part 5 will talk about branching, so this is a good time to catch up.

We love applying modern tools to old software development.