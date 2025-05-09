We’ve certainly seen people take a photo of a part, bring it into CAD, and then scale it until some dimension on the screen is the same as a known dimension of the part. We like what [Scale Addition] shows in the video below. In addition to a picture of the part, he also takes a picture of a vernier caliper gripping the part. Now your scale is built into the picture, and you can edit out the caliper later.
He uses SketchUp, but this would work on any software that can import an image. Given the image with the correct scale, it is usually trivial to sketch over the image or even use an automatic tracing function. You still need some measurements, of course. The part in question has a vertical portion that doesn’t show up in a flat photograph. We’ve had good luck using a flatbed scanner before, and there’s no reason you couldn’t scan a part with a caliper for scale.
This is one case where a digital caliper probably isn’t as handy as an old-school one. But it would be possible to do the same trick with any measurement device. You could even take your picture on a grid of known dimensions. This would also allow you to check that the distances at the top and bottom are the same as the distances on the right and left.
Of course, you can get 3D scanners, but they have their own challenges.
13 thoughts on “Scan Your Caliper For Physical Part Copies”
When I need to copy a part that may be in a location away from my workbench, I just photo it with a £1 coin for scale (other currencies are available).
Just looked at the Royal mint website – what a weird collection of diameters! https://www.royalmint.com/discover/uk-coins/coin-design-and-specifications/
Interesting approach, but how do you adjust for inflation?
It’s already built into the picture because you know the scanner’s linear resolution. It’s pixels to inches directly, so you can measure it in any image editing software.
This trick with the calipers applies to photographs where the focal distance is unknown. But, if you set up your camera at a known distance and zoom it all the way in, you can pretty much make the same direct conversion of pixels to inches on the resulting image after measuring it once.
Also, photographing your calipers with the part in between does not give you accurate measurements because of lens distortion (barrel distortion). To reduce this effect, and make parallel lines parallel, you have to take the photograph with a small aperture using a long lens – in other words you need to zoom in from a distance.
The example in the video with a camera phone (no real zoom) taken from mere inches away, and not controlling for having the image sensor parallel to the desk or the surface of the part, will give you wildly varying results. Parts that are straight or surfaces that are parallel will appear tapered or diamond shaped etc.
If you model the part directly off of the photo like that, you basically have to guess what the varying distances are really supposed to be, which means it’d be faster to skip the photographing and just eyeball it directly off the actual part and the caliper readings.
Relying on sensor data from the scanner is often not reliable because of image scaling (which you may or may not have control over). You need to know the magnification of the system, and the easiest way to do this is to scan something of a known length.
Scanners have corrected optics to account distortion, though you should only assume the best accuracy for surfaces that lie flat against the scanner bed. Additionally for small parts near the center of the FOV the distortion will be minimal. Either way, this approach is often more than good enough.
I usually lay the object flat on a piece of 5mm grid paper.
A limitation is parallax error because of the thickness of the object. Punching a hole in the paper and lifting it so it’s sort of parallel with the top surface of the object helps.
It also helps if you have a physically big distance between the camera and your object. Then use the zoom function at maximum level to get more usable pixels.
Another trick is to use your calipers to measure a few critical dimensions, and then make a simple sketch and write those dimensions on the grid paper too before you make the photograph.
But normally I have the objects, camera, calipers and my PC all within easy reach. When away, putting anything in the picture that gives a size reference helps. This can be a coin or a pen, or a hand or foot, or whatever other object with known size is available. Results are always best if the reference object is similar in size as the object to be digitized, and also at the same distance from the camera.
What if you take two photos: one with the part and another with the grid paper at a set distance, then superimpose the two. You can intersect the grid at any depth through the object.
Or, if you wanna go one-shot with it, use a half-mirror in a box to overlay an image of the grid on the object. Again, where you place the object relative to the mirror makes the grid intersect the object at a different depth.
Bad Idea. Differences in distance to the camera will get you different scale factors. Using a mirror and box also sound complicated, with no added benefit.
If you want to go fancy, you can go in the direction of “structured light” or other 3D scanner techniques (Photogrammetry is also fun) But that’s all beyond the scope of this article.
I’ve done this by placing a ruler next to the object.
I did something like this the other day.
A couple of years ago, I wrote a blog post about a sewing machine table. It had close up photos of the hinges and other things.
Someone saw those photos, and posted a comment asking for a dimensioned sketch of the hinge. They had an identical cabinet that was missing the hinges.
I no longer had that cabinet – it belonged to someone else and I couldn’t go borrow it again.
In looking at the photos, I saw that there was a piece of brass tube in the picture. I’d used the tube as a tool to remove an escutcheon from the cabinet.
The tube is exactly 5mm in diameter.
I pulled the photo into Inkscape, scaled the picture so that the tube was exactly 5mm wide, then traced the hinge. Presto: properly scaled drawing of a part I no longer had to hand.
I do this often but flatbed scanners still have parallax and it’s sometimes hard to determine the exact edge due to the lighting.
I think it’s possible to get better results with a good camera set up and a few tricks (like using a mirror to ensure the lens is perfectly parallel, adjusting the incident light angle to sharpen the edges).
Maybe I should make a video on the topic!
I’d watch it
I don’t fully understand what this hack is for. Is it in case you forgot to measure something? I keep calipers and my part near me while I do CAD.
