Triggering Lightning And Safely Guiding It Using A Drone

Every year lightning strikes cause a lot of damage — with the high-voltage discharges being a major risk to buildings, infrastructure, and the continued existence of squishy bags of mostly salty water. While some ways exist to reduce their impact such as lightning rods, these passive systems can only be deployed in select locations and cannot prevent the build-up of the charge that leads up to the plasma discharge event. But the drone-based system recently tested by Japan’s NTT, the world’s fourth largest telecommunications company, could provide a more proactive solution.
The idea is pretty simple: fly a drone that is protected by a specially designed metal cage close to a thundercloud with a conductive tether leading back to the ground. By providing a very short path to ground, the built-up charge in said cloud will readily discharge into this cage and from there back to the ground.
To test this idea, NTT researchers took commercial drones fitted with such a protective cage and exposed them to artificial lightning. The drones turned out to be fine up to 150 kA which is five times more than natural lightning. Afterwards the full system was tested with a real thunderstorm, during which the drone took a hit and kept flying, although the protective cage partially melted.
Expanding on this experiment, NTT imagines that a system like this could protect cities and sensitive areas, and possibly even use and store the thus captured energy rather than just leading it to ground. While this latter idea would need some seriously effective charging technologies, the idea of proactively discharging thunderclouds is perhaps not so crazy. We would need to see someone run the numbers on the potential effectiveness, of course, but we are all in favor of (safe) lightning experiments like this.
If you’re wondering why channeling lightning away from critical infrastructure is such a big deal, you may want to read up on Apollo 12.
8 thoughts on “Triggering Lightning And Safely Guiding It Using A Drone”
That means natural lightning is 30kA. I always imagined it to be a lot more, for whatever reason. Something like hundreds of thousands of A
it’s the voltage the problem, not the current
A natural lightning is 1.21GW according to a “documentary” on time travel I’ve watched on TV.
They’ve been doing it for decades with what are effectively model rockets. Kennedy Space Center had a program not only for mitigation, but a scientific study of lightning. There are also programs to use moderately powerful lasers to create an ion channel in the atmosphere in order to ground out charge potentials; creating artificial plasma streamers, precursors in the formation of a bolt of lightning.
Rockets are single use only (but pretty cheap, only some paper, propellant and cheap clay nozzle). This drone could survive many hits and can fly until the storm ends.
Attempting to capture the energy is futile; while the instantaneous power is very high, the length is very short and strikes are very infrequent, so the energy power strike and average energy over a long time (days to weeks) is very low.
Google says a strike can be between 0.2 and 7 GJ; the high end of that translates to 2MWh, which can power an average household for about 2 months. Realistically, only a small portion of that energy can be captured, and the device to do so would be extremely expensive, since only capacitors could possibly store that energy fast enough.
Putting down a few solar panels would be way cheaper for the same power output.
To be fair, solar panels don’t usually work well in a thunderstorm.
Your thinking is stuck inside the box. Why try to capture it electrically? As a plasma discharge, it is very hot. If that heat could be used to expand some fluid, and that expanding fluid could be channeled through one or more turbines, the energy could be extracted over a longer period of time (or over a much larger surface area) mechanically, then converted to electricity (or compressed air, or even back to heat, but at a lower temperature for a longer duration).
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)