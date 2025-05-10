Restoring A Sinclair C5 For The Road

The Sinclair C5 was Sir Clive’s famous first venture into electric mobility, a recumbent electric-assisted tricycle which would have been hardly unusual in 2025. In 1985, though, the C5 was so far out there that it became a notorious failure. The C5 retains a huge following among enthusiasts, though, and among those is [JSON Alexander, who has bought one and restored it.

We’re treated to a teardown and frank examination of the vehicle’s strengths and weaknesses, during which we see the Sinclair brand unusually on a set of tyres, and the original motor, which is surprisingly more efficient than expected. Sir Clive may be gone, but this C5 will live again.

We’ve had the chance to road test a C5 in the past, and it’s fair to say that we can understand why such a low-down riding position was not a success back in the day. It’s unusual to see one in as original a condition as this one, it’s more usual to see a C5 that’s had a few upgrades.