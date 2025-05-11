Tearing Down A Forgotten Video Game

Remember Video Volley? No? We don’t either. It looks like it was a very early video game console that could play tennis, hockey, or handball. In this video, [James] tears one apart. If you are like us, we are guessing there will be little more than one of those General Instrument video game chips inside.

These don’t look like they were mass-produced. The case looks like something off the shelf from those days. The whole thing looks more like a nice homebrew project or a pretty good prototype. Not like something you’d buy in a store.

Even inside, the wiring looks decidedly hand-built. The cheap phenolic PCB contained a surprise. The box does have a dedicated “pong” chip. But it isn’t from General Instruments! It’s a National Semiconductor chip instead.

The controllers are little more than sliding potentiometers in a box with a switch. We wonder how many of these were made and what they sold for new. If you know anything, let us know in the comments.

We still see the occasional project around a General Instruments chip. If you really want a challenge for a homebrew pong, ditch the pong chip and all the other ICs, too. If you want to read more about the history of the pong chip, you’ll probably enjoy this blog post from [pong-story].