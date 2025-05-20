What can you do if your circuit repair diagnosis indicates an open circuit within an integrated circuit (IC)? Your IC got too hot and internal wiring has come loose. You could replace the IC, sure. But what if the IC contains encryption secrets? Then you would be forced to grind back the epoxy and fix those open circuits yourself. That is, if you’re skilled enough!
In this video our hacker [YCS] fixes a Mercedes-Benz encryption chip from an electronic car key. First, the black epoxy surface is polished off, all the way back to the PCB with a very fine gradient. As the gold threads begin to be visible we need to slow down and be very careful.
The repair job is to reconnect the PCB points with the silicon body inside the chip. The PCB joints aren’t as delicate and precious as the silicon body points, those are the riskiest part. If you make a mistake with those then repair will be impossible. Then you tin the pads using solder for the PCB points and pure tin and hot air for the silicon body points.
Once that’s done you can use fine silver wire to join the points. If testing indicates success then you can complete the job with glue to hold the new wiring in place. Everything is easy when you know how!
Does repair work get more dangerous and fiddly than this? Well, sometimes.
Thanks to [J. Peterson] for this tip.
5 thoughts on “When Repairs Go Inside Integrated Circuits”
love that title: ‘basic skills’ for mobile phone repair
It’s too bad the world has come to this: mostly unfixable black boxes. My car dealership can’t even repair an EV charge cable chewed up by rabbits. How will today’s teenagers climb “from 0 to 60” with no ladder rungs in between so they can become tomorrow’s tech wizards or just plain tech-competent? In the 1950s and ‘60s there was a solid learning path for gear-heads, and same in the 1970s and ‘80s for computers.
Oh, and now with management thinking AI is a suitable replacement for junior programmers, apprenticeship stepping stones are threatened too. (“Fire escape ladders” fully raised—no access from ground level.) Where are future software architects going to “cut their teeth”?
This is amazing but I’m curious how a keyfob SOC became so hot that the bond wires inside the IC package came loose. Was it some sort of manufacturing defect?
I also wonder how much a Mercedes-Benz replacement keyfob costs because this repair can’t have been cheap.
