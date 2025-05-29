At the dawn of the PC, IBM provided the Basic Input Output System (BIOS). It took care of bringing the machine up, and exposed a series of software hooks for the hardware. Over the years the BIOS and its updated descendants served us well, but as we entered a 64-bit world its limitations began to show.
The replacement was the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface or UEFI, and the chances are you’re viewing this on a machine which uses it in some capacity. But what if you only have UEFI and need BIOS to run a piece of older software? Never fear, because here’s CSMWrap, which brings it back, just for you.
Under the hood it’s a wrapper for the SeaBIOS compatibility support module, doing the work of setting up the memory mapping such that it will load, and ensuring that other services such as the VGA BIOS are loaded. As it stands it can boot FreeDOS and some older Windows versions under UEFI in QEMU, and it’s claimed also run on real hardware. We don’t often need to run DOS on our 2025 machine, but it’s neat to know we can.
Meanwhile if the BIOS interests you, know that there’s also an open source BIOS for the earliest of PCs.
BIOS header image: Thomas Schanz, CC BY-SA 4.0.
3 thoughts on “Bring Back The BIOS! (To UEFI Systems, That Is)”
Well, time to build a very fast dos pc
This previous article suggested the last Thinkpads with a legacy bios that could run MS-DOS 6.22 are from around 2020:
https://hackaday.com/2024/08/22/running-stock-ms-dos-on-a-modern-thinkpad/
I wonder, with this CSMWrap, if MS-DOS 6.22 could be run on a brand new Thinkpad.
This is like the reverse of projects like Tianocore DUET and Clover EFI which allowed you to load a UEFI environment (generally based on the EDK2 code) as a BIOS bootloader.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)