Wave Drive Made With 3D Printed Parts

You can get just about any gear reduction you want using conventional gears. But when you need to get a certain reduction in a very small space with minimal to no backlash, you might find a wave drive very useful. [Mishin Machine] shows us how to build one with (mostly) 3D printed components.
The video does a great job of explaining the basics of the design. Right off the bat, we’ll say this one isn’t fully printed—it relies on off-the-shelf steel ball bearings. It’s easy to understand why. When you need strong, smooth-rolling parts, it’s hard to print competitive spheres in plastic at home. Plastic BBs will work too, though, as will various off-the-shelf cylindrical rollers. The rest is mostly 3D printed, so with the right design, you can whip up a wave drive to suit whatever packaging requirements you might have.
Combined with a stepper motor and the right off-the-shelf parts, you can build a high-reduction gearbox that can withstand high torque and should have reasonable longevity despite being assembled with many printed components.
We’ve seen other interesting gear reductions before, too.
Was it used anywhere under designed load for… let’s say a month, or is it just Made for YouTube piece of garbage created only to look pretty and earn clickmoney?
one of the original goals of the reprap 3d printer was to be a device that could reproduce itself, even if it was known to be short lived. i think the end goal was to avoid a black swan type industrial collapse.
Less parts than cycloidal drive, that’s nice. The efficiency is probably not great due to the rolling resistance of the rollers, but for many applications that doesn’t matter.
As with any 3D printed gearbox it will not last long in continuous use, but that’s not a problem for many hobby and prototype projects.
