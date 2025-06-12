What’s the GitHub repository you have created that you think is of most note? Which one do you think of as your magnum opus, the one that you will be remembered by? Was it the CAD files and schematics of a device for ending world hunger, or perhaps it was software designed to end poverty? Spare a thought for [AasishPokhrel] then, for his latest repository is one that he’ll be remembered by for all the wrong reasons. The poor guy created a repository with a scatalogical name, no doubt to store random things, but had the misfortune to inadvertently create the billionth repository on GitHub.
At the time of writing, the 💩 repository sadly contains no commits. But he seems to have won an unexpectedly valuable piece of Internet real estate judging by the attention it’s received, and if we were him we’d be scrambling to fill it with whatever wisdom we wanted the world to see. A peek at his other repos suggests he’s busy learning JavaScript, and we wish him luck in that endeavor.
We think everyone will at some time or another have let loose some code into the wild perhaps with a comment they later regret, or a silly name that later comes back to haunt them. We know we have. So enjoy a giggle at his expense, but don’t give him a hard time. After all, this much entertainment should be rewarded.
12 thoughts on “The Billionth Repository On GitHub Is Really Shitty”
I feel the energy, like a code comment that was never meant for production.
Prime for auctioning.
Why is the repo image blured? It just says shit, nothing bad or anything? I get that we dont want 5 year olds to say the word shit, because we dobt want them swearing, but to blur it here?
In many cultures words related to fecal matter are considered blasphemous and it’s a sin to even think about them.
All I said to my wife was, “That piece of halibut was good enough for Jehovah.”
Wow, never knew that many people put their code/data in the cloud! I use git, but only locally.
Is that a UK billion or US billion? Really should stick to scientific notation.
Hey, get with the program! The 10^9 billion has been in use in the UK since the 50s. Officially in ’74. So no different for a ‘long’ time.
Can we say something about how bad it is that so many things are on GitHub for average users of a product, but it is not formatted for people who aren’t programmers?
Pretty much if a product or a project leads there, I stop looking at it.
… github pretty specifically is a code devolopment tool. What’s a good example of a project that’s using github for general customer-facing non-technical information?
I feel like the problem here is using github for non-technical info, it’s not it’s purpose. As a coder, I really don’t want to have to format all my git repos for the lay person to understand what’s going on. If it’s a popular project, use a website?
For that matter use can use github to host a standard looking website (github pages).
I go to github when I want to bypass all the consumer facing fluffy stuff and find the technical info. That’s what it’s for.
I have no idea what you’re trying to say.
I think he’s gonna put a clone of the whole internet in there.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)