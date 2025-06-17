Making A Brushless DC Motor Winding Machine

Over on his YouTube channel our hacker [Yuchi] is building an STM32 BLDC motor winding machine.

This machine is for winding brushless motors because manual winding is highly labor intensive. The machine in turn is made from four brushless motors. He is using the SimpleFOC library to implement closed-loop angle control. Closed-loop torque control is also used to maintain correct wire tension.

The system is controlled by an STM32G431 microcontroller. The motor driver used is the DRV8313. There are three GBM5208 75T Gimbal motors for close-loop angle control, and one BE4108 60T Gimbal motor for torque control. The torque control motor was built with this machine! [Yuchi] says that the Gimbal motors used are designed to be smooth, precise, and powerful at low speeds.

The components of the machine communicate with each other over a CAN bus. This simplifies wiring as components (such as motor controller boards) only require four connections.

Thanks to [Ben] for writing in to let us know about this project.