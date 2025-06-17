Over on his YouTube channel our hacker [Yuchi] is building an STM32 BLDC motor winding machine.
This machine is for winding brushless motors because manual winding is highly labor intensive. The machine in turn is made from four brushless motors. He is using the SimpleFOC library to implement closed-loop angle control. Closed-loop torque control is also used to maintain correct wire tension.
The system is controlled by an STM32G431 microcontroller. The motor driver used is the DRV8313. There are three GBM5208 75T Gimbal motors for close-loop angle control, and one BE4108 60T Gimbal motor for torque control. The torque control motor was built with this machine! [Yuchi] says that the Gimbal motors used are designed to be smooth, precise, and powerful at low speeds.
The components of the machine communicate with each other over a CAN bus. This simplifies wiring as components (such as motor controller boards) only require four connections.
Thanks to [Ben] for writing in to let us know about this project. If you’re interested in automated wire winding we have certainly covered that before here at Hackaday. You might like to check out Tips For Winding Durable Coils With Nice, Flat Sides or Coil Winding Machine Makes It Easy.
6 thoughts on “Making A Brushless DC Motor Winding Machine”
Why fixate on STM32 when literally the same task can be acomplished by any MCU made in the last 40 years. You could even build this using NES or Amiga.
My spidey senses tell me it’s mostly marketing BS (or riding the hype.)
Why change if something works for the maker? Using any other microcontroller for the sake of not using a STM32 is counter-productive, specially on the hobby field. And even if their goal is to sell kits, if they are already know how to productively use a STM32 there’s literally no reason to use another microcontroller, just the time they would spend to learn the intricacies of another architecture would be better spent developing the system. The only reason to change would be if the other microcontroller offers some useful feature for the project that a STM32 does not have or is difficult to implement.
My first guess is that it is much easier and more reproducible to source an STM32 than an NES or Amiga in most regions at this time
“which microcontroller did you use” would be among the first questions the person would get asked on the internet, along with “which motors” and “what software” and they happened to point out all three in advance
you really need to ease off the cynicism. It’s at the point where you make yourself unhappy for no reason whatsoever
Coulda done it with a 555
Really impressive build. I always wondered how they wound motors. Now I kinda do.
