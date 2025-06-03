My Winter Of ’99: The Year Of The Linux Desktop Is Always Next Year

Growing up as a kid in the 1990s was an almost magical time. We had the best game consoles, increasingly faster computers at a pace not seen before, the rise of the Internet and World Wide Web, as well the best fashion and styles possible between neon and pastel colors, translucent plastic and also this little thing called Windows 95 that’d take the world by storm.
Yet as great as Windows 95 and its successor Windows 98 were, you had to be one of the lucky folks who ended up with a stable Windows 9x installation. The prebuilt (Daewoo) Intel Celeron 400 rig with 64 MB SDRAM that I had splurged on with money earned from summer jobs was not one of those lucky systems, resulting in regular Windows reinstalls.
As a relatively nerdy individual, I was aware of this little community-built operating system called ‘Linux’, with the online forums and the Dutch PC magazine that I read convincing me that it would be a superior alternative to this unstable ‘M$’ Windows 98 SE mess that I was dealing with. Thus it was in the Year of the Linux Desktop (1999) that I went into a computer store and bought a boxed disc set of SuSE 6.3 with included manual.
Fast-forward to 2025, and Windows is installed on all my primary desktop systems, raising the question of what went wrong in ’99. Wasn’t Linux the future of desktop operating systems?
Focus Groups
Generally when companies gear up to produce something new, they will determine and investigate the target market, to make sure that the product is well-received. This way, when the customer purchases the item, it should meet their expectations and be easy to use for them.
This is where SuSE Linux 6.3 was an interesting experience for me. I’d definitely have classified myself in 1999 as your typical computer nerd who was all about the Pentiums and the MHz, so at the very least I should have had some overlap with the nerds who wrote this Linux OS thing.
The comforting marketing blurbs on the box promised an easy installation, bundled applications for everything, while suggesting that office and home users alike would be more than happy to use this operating system. Despite the warnings and notes in the installation section of the included manual, installation was fairly painless, with YAST (Yet Another Setup Tool) handling a lot of the tedium.
However, after logging into the new operating system and prodding and poking at it a bit over the course of a few days, reality began to set in. There was the rather rough-looking graphical interface, with what I am pretty sure was the FVWM window manager for XFree86, no font aliasing and very crude widgets. I would try the IceWM window manager and a few others as well, but to say that I felt disappointed was an understatement. Although it generally worked, the whole experience felt unfinished and much closer to using CDE on Solaris than the relatively pleasant Windows 98 or the very glossy BeOS Personal Edition 5 that I would be playing with around that time as well.
That’s when a friend of my older brother slipped me a completely legit copy of Windows 2000 plus license key. To my pleasant surprise, Windows 2000 ran smoothly, worked great and was stable as a rock even on my old Celeron 400 rig that Windows 98 SE had struggled with. I had found my new forever home, or so I thought.
Focus Shift
With Windows 2000, and later XP, being my primary desktop systems, my focus with Linux would shift away from the desktop experience and more towards other applications, such as the FreeSCO (en français) single-floppy router project, and the similar Smoothwall project. After upgrading to a self-built AMD Duron 600 rig, I’d use the Celeron 400 system to install various Linux distributions on, to keep tinkering with them. This led me down the path of trying out Wine to try out Windows applications on Linux in the 2000s, along with some Windows games ported by Loki Entertainment, with mostly disappointing results. This also got me to compile kernel modules, to make the onboard sound work in Linux.
Over the subsequent years, my hobbies and professional career would take me down into the bowels of Linux and similar with mostly embedded (Yocto) development, so that by now I’m more familiar with Linux from the perspective of the command line and architectural level. Although I have many Linux installations kicking around with a perfectly fine X/Wayland installation on both real hardware and in virtual machines, generally the first thing I do after logging in is pop open a Bash terminal or two or switching to a different TTY.
Yet now that the rainbows-and-sunshine era of Windows 2000 through Windows 7 has come to a fiery end amidst the dystopian landscape of Windows 10 and with Windows 11 looming over the horizon, it’s time to ask whether I would make the jump to the Linux desktop now.
Linux Non-Standard Base
Bringing things back to the ‘focus group’ aspect, perhaps one of the most off-putting elements of the Linux ecosystem is the completely bewildering explosion of distributions, desktop environments, window managers, package managers and ways of handling even basic tasks. All the skills that you learned while using Arch Linux or SuSE/Red Hat can be mostly tossed out the moment you are on a Debian system, never mind something like Alpine Linux. The differences can be as profound as when using Haiku, for instance.
Rather than Linux distributions focusing on a specific group of users, they seem to be primarily about doing what the people in charge want. This is illustrated by the demise of the Linux Standard Base (LSB) project, which was set up in 2001 by large Linux distributions in order to standardize various fundamentals between these distributions. The goals included a standard filesystem hierarchy, the use of the RPM package format and binary compatibility between distributions to help third-party developers.
By 2015 the project was effectively abandoned, and since then distributing software across Linux distributions has become if possible even more convoluted, with controversial ‘solutions’ like Canonical’s Snap, Flatpak, AppImage, Nix and others cluttering the landscape and sending developers scurrying back in a panic to compiling from source like it’s the 90s all over again.
Within an embedded development context this lack of standardization is also very noticeable, between differences in default compiler search paths, broken backwards compatibility — like the removal of
ifconfig — and a host of minor and larger frustrations even before hitting big ticket items like service management flittering between SysV, Upstart, Systemd or having invented their own, even if possibly superior, alternatives like OpenRC in Alpine Linux.
Of note here is also that these system service managers generally do not work well with GUI-based applications, as CLI Linux and GUI Linux are still effectively two entirely different universes.
Wrong Security Model
For some inconceivable reason, Linux – despite not having UNIX roots like BSD – has opted to adopt the UNIX filesystem hierarchy and security model. While this is of no concern when you look at Linux as a wannabe-UNIX that will happily do the same multi-user server tasks, it’s an absolutely awful choice for a desktop OS. Without knowledge of the permission levels on folders, basic things like SSH keys will not work, and accessing network interfaces with Wireshark requires root-level access and some parts of the filesystem, like devices, require the user to be in a specific group.
When the expectation of a user is that the OS behaves pretty much like Windows, then the continued fight against an overly restrictive security model is just one more item that is not necessarily a deal breaker, but definitely grates every time that you run into it. Having the user experience streamlined into a desktop-friendly experience would help a lot here.
Unstable Interfaces
Another really annoying thing with Linux is that there is no stable kernel driver API. This means that with every update to the kernel, each of the kernel drivers have to be recompiled to work. This tripped me up in the past with Realtek chipset drivers for WiFi and Bluetooth. Since these were too new to be included in the Realtek driver package, I had to find an online source version on GitHub, run through the whole string of commands to compile the kernel driver and finally load it.
After running a system update a few days later and doing a restart, the system was no longer to be found on the LAN. This was because the WiFi driver could no longer be loaded, so I had to plug in Ethernet to regain remote access. With this experience in mind I switched to using Wireless-N WiFi dongles, as these are directly supported.
Experiences like this fortunately happen on non-primary systems, where a momentary glitch is of no real concern, especially since I made backups of configurations and such.
Convoluted Mess
This, in a nutshell, is why moving to Linux is something that I’m not seriously considering. Although I would be perfectly capable of using Linux as my desktop OS, I’m much happier on Windows — if you ignore Windows 11. I’d feel more at home on FreeBSD as well as it is a far more coherent experience, not to mention BeOS’ successor Haiku which is becoming tantalizingly usable.
Secretly my favorite operating system to switch to after Windows 10 would be ReactOS, however. It would bring the best of Windows 2000 through Windows 7, be open-source like Linux, yet completely standardized and consistent, and come with all the creature comforts that one would expect from a desktop user experience.
One definitely can dream.
23 thoughts on “My Winter Of ’99: The Year Of The Linux Desktop Is Always Next Year”
I had a stable branch Ubuntu installed on a second SSD, kept almost unused but ready for those tasks where MSYS2 or VirtualBox would not be enough. One day, after
sudo apt dist-upgradeit refused to boot. Why? For some reason kernel didn’t like wireless receiver of Logitech G502 mouse 🤡
Since then it’s never been booted again and I’m too lazy to format this tiny 256 GB SSD.
My biggest issue with the Linux Desktop(/Daily Driver Laptop) is its lack of boot chain security. While it offers Full Disk Encryption, it is trivial to infect the kernel to keylog the passphrase of the LUKS2 container as there is no Measured Boot on the kernel being done with the TPM PCRs. While it requires in a lot of instances a physical presence, I refuse to use an OS that offers less physical-digital security than Windows with Bitlocker. See this article from Lennart Poettering which explains it in detail: https://0pointer.net/blog/authenticated-boot-and-disk-encryption-on-linux.html. While improvements have been made these last 2-3 years since that article, it’s not secured in any out-of-the-box experience. Maybe when Fedora finally finds a way and develops a kind of blueprint, other OS’es may work on the basis of that. Btw, Fedora has been yelling for years that they’ll roll it out “next year” but it never happens. Until it is fixed, I will not use Linux for my personal desktop/laptop computing.
OMG, are you trolling?
Are you actually that worried about hacks that require a physical presence in your own home that you would subject yourself to all those extra hoops to jump through? This isn’t entirely a troll response… I have long wondered who the hell all that crap is actually being marketed to. The only people I can think of that should actually need it are still sending bombing plans via Signal!!!
I mean, who do you live with? Are you in a frathouse full of computer science majors with no lives and a mean streak or something?
I just want all that stuff to get the hell out of my way and let me install my OS or retrieve my files. Old school BIOS and no extra TP was just fine!
I do appreciate the fact that the TPM socket, if I REALLY want to can be bent to let me plug in an old ISA card if I got feeling really nostalgic though.
Hard agree, don’t want the extra BS of TPM and (flawed) bit locker encryption and I live in a corporate windows world.
It’s always about expectations.. I’m always disappointed with Mac and Windows when they don’t act like Linux :)
YMMV, always. For me, the Year of the Linux Desktop was 2005 and I haven’t looked back. I’ve used Windows and MacOS at work, but I always come back to Linux, warts and all.
For all that, I can agree you are 100% right: Linux’s UNIX file-system and permissions are a pointless PITA for desktop applications and I’d burn it all down in a heartbeat for a CP\M style tree that actually respects physical drives and stores settings and applications in a way mere mortals can comprehend. I just don’t want that badly enough to put up with Microsoft. ¯_(ツ)_/¯
I started eliminating Windows from my personal life 20 years ago. About 10 years ago, my household finally became Windows-free. I have NEVER missed uSoft.
I have a Windows laptop at work (not by choice) and a linux workstation. 90% of anything useful/productive I do at work is accomplished on the linux box.
The laptop takes 20 minutes to boot and breaks every time corporate IT pushes a patch on it.
Dabbled with linux since 93-94. From then on always had a computer running Linux. Wasn’t until around Fedora Core was introduced that we started using Linux as our general desktop (2003). Still had a Windows box around all that time (wife liked Print shop, kids liked their games and I did some work from home (Turbo C/Pascal, Delphi) ). Wasn’t until Ryzen 1600 came out (2017?) that we went Windows free as the Win 7 box was decommissioned and powered down. Did put Win 7 in a VM as my wife was still stuck on Print Shop. Now the Windoze VM rarely gets exercised, so really and truly Windows free now. Win 7 was last Win OS I ever bought. Same with virus checkers and all the other software that bled the pocketbook.
So I guess my year of the Linux Desktop was around 2003 when it became the ‘desktop’ mostly used, and 2017 was the break away from a bare-metal Windows box completely. Never looked back. All good!
I guess we all have different experiences. All my Linux systems are ‘very’ stable. Have been for ‘years’ now. The old days of kernel breaking the system seem to be gone. I dabbled with Linux since Slack was downloaded to a stack of floppies. Even got my company to use Linux for a data server on Red Hat 5 (as I recall). Was a solid system. From then on, we had a Linux server in the company, later on Cent OS and Scientific Linux. Yes back then, somethings would break on Kernel updates and would have to revert back… Anyway, now, whether laptops, desktops, servers, or SBCs, Linux just runs. With the last few laptops I bought, KUbuntu LTS found all the hardware. Wifi just ‘worked’ for example. I prefer hard-wire ethernet, but the last laptop didn’t have that port :( . So had to buy a USB-C to ethernet cable… So it goes. As for printers (I have Brother Color and B/W lasers), the OS found them and were available immediately. No drivers to find or load. Security is good out of the box, multi-user out of the box. Pick a DE that fits your workflow. Reboot when you feel like it. Do updates when you get the notion. So many many things to like about Linux.
From my point of view there is no reason to run Windows and jump thru those hoops of registering, forced reboots, virus software, only one DE choice to pick from, etc. No thanks. I am Windows free here and loving it. Linux Desktop is here to stay!
sooooo much +1 on pretty much all points.
I’ve used desktop Linux pretty much only once and I don’t remember how long (~15 years ago, ASUS Laptop, included recompiling the kernel to get power management + Wifi working (not the driver but the enable toggle thingy))
but I’ve used Sun Solaris(?) on Sun Ray thin clients and some rolled out Ubuntu installation in university and played around with
– OpenWRT.
– IPFire (firewall; including one commit to the source code transporting an IPCop functionality).
– Debian running the Sun Ray server so I could connect some Sun Rays to it (worked fine but I didn’t have a usecase).
So I kinda know my way around bash, compiling stuff, a little MAKE etc. but what annoys me the most is this:
What’s the best “taskmanager” on Linux? Probably “htop”?
Where’s the GUI alternative to Process Explorer / Process Hacker? (does htop have an optional GUI?)
Want to inspect some hardware details – like connected USB devices – there’s probably a “ls*” command for that (or you cat /proc/? ?)
Where are the Linux equivalents of eg. HwInfo and USBTreeView?
Are there any GNU/Linux tools like Everything or UltraSearch? They basically read the whole FAT or NTFS MFT and you can instantly find any file anywhere on any local drive with just a few characters (anything in the whole path+filename; regex optional)
(just some examples – which may not hold anything anymore)
I played with Mint 3, Puppy, Fatdog. Xandros, Kali, Mint 22. I just can’t on with the messing around. The programs I use the most don’t run on them and as much as I didn’t enjoy the messing around in the registry of W10/11 to get it to do what I want, all the programs I use work fine on Windows. Not moving. Oh, had a couple of Macs and never again.
Have to say I disagree with pretty much every main point of this article. I’ve been using exclusively Linux on my desktops and laptops, both work and home, since at least 2002. I use Windows in a VM for things that absolutely have to be done there, but that list is very short. Never had any completely showstopper problems. There have been pain points, but nothing worse than any other OS, proprietary or otherwise (printing sucks everywhere). I guess YMMV, TANSTAAFL, IANAL, etc.
I worked in Hong Kong for a while and was surprised at the non standard electrical wall outlets. There were several. Linux is like that but in spades. This was the strength of windows till the win 11 buy a new computer era. The effort wasted on many different versions of Linux let alone the confusion this leaves new users with is disappointing. Don’t get me wrong the Linux community is amazing. Witness ndiswrapper, an amazing workaround for lack of support by wifi card manufacturers focused on that single windows target. This should be the era of Linux. Microsoft has pulled a major boner with win11 upgrade demands. And yet the fragmentation of Linux acts as a major barrier to users departing windows. Do I use Ubuntu, mint, … how much effort is wasted in development and support of all these distros?
What “non-standard electrical wall outlets”?
Have been using Linux (currently Mint MATE) for (at least 20) years as the OS on my home PC. I’ve been very happy with it. Microsoft at work, and in a VM for stuff that won’t run on Linux, but that’s 2 or 3 programs only (Lightroom, Garmin updater, 35mm film scanner control). After using Win7, 10 and (only briefly) 11 at work, I have decided that the additional hassle of Windows is not worth my effort.
What hassle, you ask? Updates always require a reboot, often as you’re bringing the system up or down. Updates are black boxes, defined by Microsoft, and sometimes, mandatory. No update on my Linux system is mandatory. And they occur only when I tell them to. Microsoft is long past the point where the updates they push are of any use to me. They exist only to force feature changes and “secure” a system, which, by it’s massive footprint, is a giant target for malware.
I’d rather run Linux. Mostly, because I like to be in charge of my own computer and the one who decides what it does and how it does it.
Wrong distro.
Yah, I know… value choice, don’t knock other’s preferences, etc etc etc
Really though. In the late 90s? It sounds like you wanted something with a similar feel and ease of use to Win9x but more stable.
In that time period that was Mandrake. Someone is going to hate me for saying this but I don’t know what purpose Suse has had since the very very early days when it’s purpose was to provide a distro to use while waiting for more modern ones to exist. I’m talking before I started and that was 1997.
If your hardware had decent Linux support I would have argued Mandrake was an easier install than Windows. And I did know both Mandrake and Window’s installers very well. The only place Mandrake could be more complicated was if you didn’t go with the automatic partitioning. Such as if you wanted to dual boot.
And the default UI was KDE (before it got bloated). So… pretty much like Win98 but with a few bells and whistles added. It was nothing like FVWM. (Although you could install and switch to that or about 100 others if you wanted to)
SUSE was still using FVWM?!? I mean.. that’s a valid preference (for that time) to someone who is an experienced user and is trying to keep bloat down to an absolute minimum. I wouldn’t have foisted it on a newbie in 1999 unless I was secretly getting a commission from Microsoft!
An yes, I did use that too. On RedHat. For… about a year until I met Mandrake and no longer had any use for FVWM or RedHat. Still don’t have any use for RedHat!
The first thing that killed the Linux desktop… It wasn’t the lack of an easy and familiar interface. There were choices for that!
It was Flash!
G0d D4mn3d web developers of the era were doing EVERYTHING, even the stuff that was day 1 of HTML101 class using Flash instead of HTML. They couldn’t have a even a font or a hyperlink without it!
And then Adobe bought out Macromedia. I don’t think they exactly officially killed the Linux version of Flash. They just stopped developing it. And made changes so that things written for newer versions wouldn’t work with it. All the while still offering an ancient crusty Flash that wasn’t good enough to let a person use 90% of the web on Linux and stringing Linux users along that there might one day be an update.
Eventually there were ways around this. Thank you Codeweavers for Crossover Desktop!!! It let you use the Windows Flash client on Linux. But that was an extra cost and it always seemed a bit slower and less stable than running Flash on Windows.
The one good thing Steve Jobs ever did… kill Flash. I hope someone left a brick in Flash’s mouth so it can’t rise again.
But by that time the world was hooked on Photoshop and still… Adobe sticks it to Linux users.
Side-track… I remember trying a very early version of Photoshop on a then not-new but not-yet-obsolete Pentium 1. It had this really weird gimmicky interface. It was so inefficient it was practically unusable on that machine. Maybe it worked better for if you had MMX extensions?
At the same time I had a shareware program that I forgot the name of years ago but it was way better. If you told me then Photoshop would even still exist let alone be so dominant today I would have thought you needed committed!
Today, for those not shackled by Photoshop it’s probably gaming.
My year of Linux was 2000. I had dabbled with it earlier and had all of the frustrations. Since then Linux has been my primary operating system at home and at the office. Now, I manage many Linux systems at work ranging from the phone system to the web server. The different “flavors” of the OS and GUIs are fun to play with and provide a niche for whatever your particular needs may be. Do I have to use Windows from time to time? Of course, some software doesn’t come any other way. So I have a dual boot system for that. Besides, my Linux based Anbernic can emulate all of the old consoles for when I want to take that trip down memory lane.
Sorry, but I moved to Linux in 1992. Had someone ever seen what a competitor had a bullshit OS at this time? I think it was called DOS33. So crappy, I changed immediatly and stayed forever with linux. Only in the last 10-15 years it becomes bader because every freshman at universitiy had to made there own distribution and they can not program themself anymore and use tons of libarys with different version level, different makes, different whatever. So it becomes more and more harder to exchange software between different linux installations. In the last years we have even linux users that can not compile there kernel themself anymore! [spit out]
2025 is the year of Linux on my desktop, when W10 drops out of support I’ll archive the SSD it’s installed on and my daily drive will be Mint with XP and Win 7 boxes for my old device programmers.
I used to advocate for Windows, I reckon 7 was the pinnacle and it was pretty damn good but I’m fed up with the ever more intrusive garbage and security issues of Windows, I fight with it enough at work to be bothered with it at home as well
Ease of use in the 90s…
I remember the brief period when Linux had two things co-existing…
a kernel module that allowed one to mount a CDR/CDRW in rw mode and write to it just like any other part of the filesystem.
and SuperMount. Which allowed you to just stick in removable media and use it, remove it, swap it at will. No extra step of becoming root and mounting it.
But… by the time that CDR/RW kernel module existed SuperMount was already going out of fashion. So I am not talking about ease of installation, with any distro I knew at this time one had to rebuild the kernel to get that module and probably had to install SuperMount.. despite warnings it was deprecated and not to.
But the result…
Just pop in a CDRW and use it. None of that opening a separate CDRW burner program, choosing the particular files you want on it and then burning it in a session. It was just like a floppy was back then in Windows or like a USB stick is now. Stick it in and go.
Of course none of that matters now, who is using CDs still? But yah, if you were up to the initial task of setting it up that made for an ease of use that Windows couldn’t match until just about the time CDs started going out of style anyway.
My “year of the Linux desktop” was about 1998.
We used Windows at work, and I got sick and damn tired of fixing Windows everytime I turned around. The secretary’s computer (Win95) would constantly lose all its network settings, getting me a call to come over and fix it (again and again and again and …) I don’t even want to think about the boot tricks you had to play to get enough memory for Windows and programs to play nice with one another.
The PC I bought had Windows on it, and it was a pain the the backside. We had dialup internet, and Windows made you jump hoops to make it work.
I bought a copy of SuSE Linux 5.3 and installed it on the PC. It supported a good scanner (that I still use today.) It had StarOffice (which later morphed into OpenOffice, then LibreOffice.) It had GIMP for graphics editing. It had a couple of email programs, one of which could read the existing emails from Eudora. It had KDE 1.0, which worked better for me than Gnome, which came out about the same time. Most importantly, I could setup the dialup network such that it would reliably connect to the internet at need – silently. No screeching modem noises when I called up my emails while the baby was sleeping – and the internet connection always worked when needed, which it didn’t do with Windows.
I still use OpenSuse to this day. Currently version 15.6.
I do all of the things I need to do privately on a computer with Linux. Email, internet, drawings (plans for wood working projects and sewing projects,) developing software, editing photos and writing blog posts, word processing, etc. with Linux. My wife and I made a photo album of our daughter’s wedding to have professionally printed using Linux.
I just love how it’s always the stupid driver for some idiotic vendor who cobbles up pile of shit driver, publishes it for people to compile themselves and calls it a day. “Oh, why don’t the high and mighty Linux devs port and clean it up?” But then you boot to Windows, install the Windows driver from the same vendor and everything works. For a day! Then you realize it BSODs your desktop, because guess what? The vendor can’t write even the Windows driver. Whose fault is that? And you know what? You got what you paid for. Cheapest motherboard means cheapest ralink LAN IC bought on sale.
