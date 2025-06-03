My Winter Of ’99: The Year Of The Linux Desktop Is Always Next Year

Growing up as a kid in the 1990s was an almost magical time. We had the best game consoles, increasingly faster computers at a pace not seen before, the rise of the Internet and World Wide Web, as well the best fashion and styles possible between neon and pastel colors, translucent plastic and also this little thing called Windows 95 that’d take the world by storm.

Yet as great as Windows 95 and its successor Windows 98 were, you had to be one of the lucky folks who ended up with a stable Windows 9x installation. The prebuilt (Daewoo) Intel Celeron 400 rig with 64 MB SDRAM that I had splurged on with money earned from summer jobs was not one of those lucky systems, resulting in regular Windows reinstalls.

As a relatively nerdy individual, I was aware of this little community-built operating system called ‘Linux’, with the online forums and the Dutch PC magazine that I read convincing me that it would be a superior alternative to this unstable ‘M$’ Windows 98 SE mess that I was dealing with. Thus it was in the Year of the Linux Desktop (1999) that I went into a computer store and bought a boxed disc set of SuSE 6.3 with included manual.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Windows is installed on all my primary desktop systems, raising the question of what went wrong in ’99. Wasn’t Linux the future of desktop operating systems?

Focus Groups

Generally when companies gear up to produce something new, they will determine and investigate the target market, to make sure that the product is well-received. This way, when the customer purchases the item, it should meet their expectations and be easy to use for them.

This is where SuSE Linux 6.3 was an interesting experience for me. I’d definitely have classified myself in 1999 as your typical computer nerd who was all about the Pentiums and the MHz, so at the very least I should have had some overlap with the nerds who wrote this Linux OS thing.

The comforting marketing blurbs on the box promised an easy installation, bundled applications for everything, while suggesting that office and home users alike would be more than happy to use this operating system. Despite the warnings and notes in the installation section of the included manual, installation was fairly painless, with YAST (Yet Another Setup Tool) handling a lot of the tedium.

However, after logging into the new operating system and prodding and poking at it a bit over the course of a few days, reality began to set in. There was the rather rough-looking graphical interface, with what I am pretty sure was the FVWM window manager for XFree86, no font aliasing and very crude widgets. I would try the IceWM window manager and a few others as well, but to say that I felt disappointed was an understatement. Although it generally worked, the whole experience felt unfinished and much closer to using CDE on Solaris than the relatively pleasant Windows 98 or the very glossy BeOS Personal Edition 5 that I would be playing with around that time as well.

That’s when a friend of my older brother slipped me a completely legit copy of Windows 2000 plus license key. To my pleasant surprise, Windows 2000 ran smoothly, worked great and was stable as a rock even on my old Celeron 400 rig that Windows 98 SE had struggled with. I had found my new forever home, or so I thought.

Focus Shift

With Windows 2000, and later XP, being my primary desktop systems, my focus with Linux would shift away from the desktop experience and more towards other applications, such as the FreeSCO (en français) single-floppy router project, and the similar Smoothwall project. After upgrading to a self-built AMD Duron 600 rig, I’d use the Celeron 400 system to install various Linux distributions on, to keep tinkering with them. This led me down the path of trying out Wine to try out Windows applications on Linux in the 2000s, along with some Windows games ported by Loki Entertainment, with mostly disappointing results. This also got me to compile kernel modules, to make the onboard sound work in Linux.

Over the subsequent years, my hobbies and professional career would take me down into the bowels of Linux and similar with mostly embedded (Yocto) development, so that by now I’m more familiar with Linux from the perspective of the command line and architectural level. Although I have many Linux installations kicking around with a perfectly fine X/Wayland installation on both real hardware and in virtual machines, generally the first thing I do after logging in is pop open a Bash terminal or two or switching to a different TTY.

Yet now that the rainbows-and-sunshine era of Windows 2000 through Windows 7 has come to a fiery end amidst the dystopian landscape of Windows 10 and with Windows 11 looming over the horizon, it’s time to ask whether I would make the jump to the Linux desktop now.

Linux Non-Standard Base

Bringing things back to the ‘focus group’ aspect, perhaps one of the most off-putting elements of the Linux ecosystem is the completely bewildering explosion of distributions, desktop environments, window managers, package managers and ways of handling even basic tasks. All the skills that you learned while using Arch Linux or SuSE/Red Hat can be mostly tossed out the moment you are on a Debian system, never mind something like Alpine Linux. The differences can be as profound as when using Haiku, for instance.

Rather than Linux distributions focusing on a specific group of users, they seem to be primarily about doing what the people in charge want. This is illustrated by the demise of the Linux Standard Base (LSB) project, which was set up in 2001 by large Linux distributions in order to standardize various fundamentals between these distributions. The goals included a standard filesystem hierarchy, the use of the RPM package format and binary compatibility between distributions to help third-party developers.

By 2015 the project was effectively abandoned, and since then distributing software across Linux distributions has become if possible even more convoluted, with controversial ‘solutions’ like Canonical’s Snap, Flatpak, AppImage, Nix and others cluttering the landscape and sending developers scurrying back in a panic to compiling from source like it’s the 90s all over again.

Within an embedded development context this lack of standardization is also very noticeable, between differences in default compiler search paths, broken backwards compatibility — like the removal of ifconfig — and a host of minor and larger frustrations even before hitting big ticket items like service management flittering between SysV, Upstart, Systemd or having invented their own, even if possibly superior, alternatives like OpenRC in Alpine Linux.

Of note here is also that these system service managers generally do not work well with GUI-based applications, as CLI Linux and GUI Linux are still effectively two entirely different universes.

Wrong Security Model

For some inconceivable reason, Linux – despite not having UNIX roots like BSD – has opted to adopt the UNIX filesystem hierarchy and security model. While this is of no concern when you look at Linux as a wannabe-UNIX that will happily do the same multi-user server tasks, it’s an absolutely awful choice for a desktop OS. Without knowledge of the permission levels on folders, basic things like SSH keys will not work, and accessing network interfaces with Wireshark requires root-level access and some parts of the filesystem, like devices, require the user to be in a specific group.

When the expectation of a user is that the OS behaves pretty much like Windows, then the continued fight against an overly restrictive security model is just one more item that is not necessarily a deal breaker, but definitely grates every time that you run into it. Having the user experience streamlined into a desktop-friendly experience would help a lot here.

Unstable Interfaces

Another really annoying thing with Linux is that there is no stable kernel driver API. This means that with every update to the kernel, each of the kernel drivers have to be recompiled to work. This tripped me up in the past with Realtek chipset drivers for WiFi and Bluetooth. Since these were too new to be included in the Realtek driver package, I had to find an online source version on GitHub, run through the whole string of commands to compile the kernel driver and finally load it.

After running a system update a few days later and doing a restart, the system was no longer to be found on the LAN. This was because the WiFi driver could no longer be loaded, so I had to plug in Ethernet to regain remote access. With this experience in mind I switched to using Wireless-N WiFi dongles, as these are directly supported.

Experiences like this fortunately happen on non-primary systems, where a momentary glitch is of no real concern, especially since I made backups of configurations and such.

Convoluted Mess

This, in a nutshell, is why moving to Linux is something that I’m not seriously considering. Although I would be perfectly capable of using Linux as my desktop OS, I’m much happier on Windows — if you ignore Windows 11. I’d feel more at home on FreeBSD as well as it is a far more coherent experience, not to mention BeOS’ successor Haiku which is becoming tantalizingly usable.

Secretly my favorite operating system to switch to after Windows 10 would be ReactOS, however. It would bring the best of Windows 2000 through Windows 7, be open-source like Linux, yet completely standardized and consistent, and come with all the creature comforts that one would expect from a desktop user experience.

One definitely can dream.