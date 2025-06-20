The Most Satisfying Way To Commit

Have you ever finished up a bit of code and thought that typing “git push” in a terminal is just not a satisfying finish? So did [penumbriel], so he built a big red button he could smash instead.

This is a very simple hack: an Arduino sits inside a 3D-printed case that holds a big, red button. The case itself is very sturdily made to withstand a good satisfying smack: it has thick walls, brass insets, and rubber feet to protect the de The code for the Arduino is very, very simple: it spoofs a USB HID using the standard keyboard library, and automatically types out “git push” whenever the button is pressed. Or smashed, because you know you’re going to want to slam that thing. So far, so good– very innovative for 2006, right?

The detail that made this project stand out in 2025 was the technique [penumbriel] used for lettering– we’re always looking

for new ways to make a good front panel. In this case, the letters were printed as a valley, and filled with silicone adhesive. To protect the top surface of the print, soapy water was used as a mask. The silicone would not adhear to the wet plastic, so all [penumbriel] had to do was peel it off after it had cured, leaving solid white inside. It’s a neat trick, and a great way to use up an old tube of silicone before it goes hard. You could also use it for injection molding, but this is a great use for the dregs.

This might go well next to the programmer’s macro pad we featured a while back, but it really needs to stay as a big red button for maximum satisfaction.