2025 One-Hertz Challenge: ZX Spectrum Is Now A Z80 Frequency Counter

The ZX Spectrum is perhaps most fondly remembered as a home computer and a games machine. [Tito] has grabbed the faithful black plastic box and turned it into a frequency counter as an innovative entry to our 2025 One Hertz Challenge.
The code was prepared in assembly using ZASM—a Z80 online assembler. It works in quite a simple manner. The code runs for one second at a time, counting rising edges on the EAR port of the ZX Spectrum. Those edges are added up to determine the frequency in question, and the job is done. [Tito] has tested the code and found it’s capable of reading frequencies up to 20 KHz. Since it runs on a one second period, it’s thus eligible for entry by meeting the requirements of the One Hertz Challenge. Code is available on Github for the curious.
The ZX Spectrum has a clock speed of 3.5 MHz, meaning it’s not exactly the tool of choice if you’re reading faster signals. We’ve seen similar done before. In any case, this project was a great way to exercise assembly coding skills and to bust out some classic Speccy hardware—and that’s always a good time. If you’ve got your own retrocomputer hacks brewing up in the lab, don’t hesitate to let us know!
