After getting a new car, [Solo Pilot] missed the automatic garage door opening and closing system their old car had. So they set about building their own, called GarageMinder. On the project page you will find a bill of materials, schematics, and some notes about the approach taken in various versions of the software. [Solo Pilot] also made the software available.
The basic hardware centers around a Raspberry Pi Zero W, but there are plans to switch to an ESP32. From the car side of things there are built-in continuous Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) advertisement broadcasts, which the Raspberry Pi can detect. Building a reliable system on top of these unreliable signals is difficult and you can read about some of the challenges and approaches that were taken during development. This is a work in progress and additional techniques and approaches are going to be trialed in future.
If you’re interested in Bluetooth garage door openers be sure to read about using a Bluetooth headset as a garage door opener for your Android device.
4 thoughts on “GarageMinder: Automatic Garage Door”
A very old resistor and capacitors 1970?¿
Might find ancient components in my own stock as well… unless they’re electrolytics or some other thing that degrades noticably, I see no issue using what’s there.
Capacitors are made to keep the acid contained inside only 30 years, leaking acid is a problem for the capacitor,self, the PCB, and who knows what else.
Uh…..what capacitors are you talking about? The only one I see in the photo is a brown ceramic disc capacitor (on left, just above the black 100k potentiometer). I do not see any electrolytic capacitors, which are the kind you’re talking about (and yes, they do have a limited lifespan).
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)