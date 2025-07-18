A Vulnerable Simulator For Drone Penetration Testing

The old saying that the best way to learn is by doing holds as true for penetration testing as for anything else, which is why intentionally vulnerable systems like the Damn Vulnerable Web Application are so useful. Until now, however, there hasn’t been a practice system for penetration testing with drones.

The Damn Vulnerable Drone (DVD, a slightly confusing acronym) simulates a drone which flies in a virtual environment under the command of of an Ardupilot flight controller. A companion computer on the drone gives directions to the flight controller and communicates with a simulated ground station over its own WiFi network using the Mavlink protocol. The companion computer, in addition to running WiFi, also streams video to the ground station, sends telemetry information, and manages autonomous navigation, all of which means that the penetration tester has a broad yet realistic attack surface.

The Damn Vulnerable Drone uses Docker for virtualization. The drone’s virtual environment relies on the Gazebo robotics simulation software, which provides a full 3D environment complete with a physics engine, but does make the system requirements fairly hefty. The system can simulate a full flight routine, from motor startup through a full flight, all the way to post-flight data analysis. The video below shows one such flight, without any interference by an attacker. The DVD currently provides 39 different hacking exercises categorized by type, from reconnaissance to firmware attacks. Each exercise has a detailed guide and walk-through available (hidden by default, so as not to spoil the challenge).

This seems to be the first educational tool for drone hacking we’ve seen, but we have seen several vulnerabilities found in drones. Of course, it goes both ways, and we’ve also seen drones used as flying security attack platforms.