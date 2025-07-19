A Spectrophotometer Jailbreak To Resolve Colorful Disputes

The human eye’s color perception is notoriously variable (see, for example, the famous dress), which makes it difficult to standardize colours. This is where spectrophotometers come in: they measure colours reliably and repeatably, and can match them against a library of standard colors. Unfortunately, they tend to be expensive, so when Hackaday’s own [Adam Zeloof] ran across two astonishingly cheap X-Rite/Pantone RM200 spectrophotometers on eBay, he took the chance that they might still be working.



They did work, but [Adam] found that his model was intended for testing cosmetics and only had a colour library of skin tones, whereas the base model had a full colour library. This was rather limiting, but he noticed that the only apparent difference between his model and the base model was a logo (that is, a cosmetic difference). This led him to suspect that only the firmware was holding his spectrophotometer back, so he began looking for ways to install the base unit’s firmware on his device.



He started by running X-Rite’s firmware updater. Its log files revealed that it was sending the device’s serial number to an update server, which responded with the firmware information for that device. To get around this, [Adam] tried altering the updater’s network requests to send a base unit’s serial number. This seemed promising, but he also needed a device-specific security key to actually download firmware. After much searching, he managed to find a picture of a base unit showing both the serial number and security key. After substituting these values into the requests, the updater had no problem installing the base model’s firmware.



[Adam] isn’t completely sure how accurate the altered system’s measurements are, but they seem to mostly agree with his own colour calibration swatches. It’s not absolutely certain that there are no hardware differences between the models, so there might be some unknown factor producing the few aberrant results [Adam] saw. Nevertheless, this is probably accurate enough to prove that one of his roommates was wrong about the color of a gaming console.



We’ve seen a few projects before that measure and replicate existing colors. The principle’s even used to detect counterfeit bills.