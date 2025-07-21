Freezer Monitoring: Because Ice Cream Is A Dish Best Served Cold

[Scott Baker] wrote in to let us know about his freezer monitor.

After a regrettable incident where the ice cream melted because the freezer failed [Scott] decided that what was called for was a monitoring and alerting system. We enjoyed reading about this hack, and we’ll give you the details in just a tick, but before we do, we wanted to mention [Scott]’s justifications for why he decided to roll his own solution for this, rather than just using the bundled proprietary service from the white goods manufacturer.

We’re always looking for good excuses for rolling our own systems, and [Scott]’s list is comprehensive: no closed-source, no-api cloud service required, can log with high fidelity, unlimited data retention, correlation with other data possible, control over alerting criteria, choice of alerting channels. Sounds fair enough to us!

The single-board computer of choice is the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. As [Scott] says, it’s nice to be able to SSH into your temperature monitoring system. The sensor itself is the DS18B20. [Scott] 3D printed a simple case to hold the electronics. The other materials required are a 4.7k resistor and a power cable. The instructions for enabling the 1-wire protocol in Raspbian are documented in INSTALL.md.

When it comes time for programming, [Scott’s] weapon of choice is GoLang. He uses Go to process the file system exported by the 1-wire drivers under /sys/bus/w1/devices . He sets the Pi Zero up as an HTTP endpoint for Prometheus to scrape. He uses a library from Sergey Yarmonov to daemonize his monitoring service.

Then he configures his ancient version of Prometheus with the requisite YAML. The Prometheus configuration includes specifications of the conditions that should result in alerts being sent. Once that’s done, [Scott] configures a dashboard in Grafana. He is able to show two charts using the same timescale to correlate garage energy usage with freezer temperatures. Mission accomplished!

Now that you know how to make a freezer monitor, maybe it’s time to make yourself a freezer.