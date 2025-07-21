Fixing Human Sleep With Air Under Pressure

By and large, the human body is designed to breathe from birth, and keep breathing continuously until death. Indeed, if breathing stops, lifespan trends relatively rapidly towards zero. There’s a whole chunk of the brain and nervous system dedicated towards ensuring oxygen keeps flowing in and carbon dioxide keeps flowing out.
Unfortunately, the best laid plans of our body often go awry. Obstructive sleep apnea is a condition in which a person’s airways become blocked by the movement of soft tissues in the throat, preventing the individual from breathing. It’s a mechanical problem that also has a mechanical solution—the CPAP machine.
Under Pressure
The underlying mechanism of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is quite straightforward. During sleep, as the throat, neck, and skeletal muscles all relax, the tongue and/or soft palette can come to block the airway. When this happens, fresh air cannot pass to the lungs, nor can the individual exhale. Breathing is effectively halted, sometimes for minutes at a time. As the individual’s oxygen saturation drops and carbon dioxide levels build up, the brain and nervous system typically trigger an arousal in which the person enters a lighter stage of sleep or wakes up to some degree. The arousal may simply involve a change of position to restore normal breathing, or the individual may wake more fully while gasping for air. Having cleared the airway and resumed normal respiration, the individual generally returns to deeper sleep. As they do, and the muscles relax again, a further obstructive apnea may occur with similar results.
For those suffering from sleep apnea, these arousals can occur many hundreds of times a night. Each disrupts the normal cycles of sleep, generally leading to symptoms of serious sleep deprivation. These arousals often occur without the individual having any awareness they occurred. Sleep apnea can thus easily go undiagnosed, as individuals do not know the cause of their fatigue. In many cases, reports of heavy snoring from sleeping partners are what leads to a sleep apnea diagnosis, as breathing typically becomes louder as the airway slowly closes due to the muscles relaxing during sleep.
Ultimately, the solution to sleep apnea is to stop the airway becoming blocked in the first place, allowing normal breathing to continue all the way through sleep. The problem is that it’s difficult to access the tissues deep in the airway. One might imagine placing some kind of mechanical device into the throat to keep the airway open, but this would be highly invasive. It would also likely pose a choking risk if disrupted during sleep.
Enter the CPAP machine—short for “continuous positive airway pressure.” Invented by Australian doctor Colin Sullivan in 1980, the idea behind it is simple—pressurize the individual’s airway in order to hold it open and prevent the tongue and soft tissues from causing a blockage. Air pressures used are relatively low. Machines typically deliver in the range of 4 to 20 cm H2O, which has been found sufficient to keep an airway open during sleep. The CPAP machine doesn’t breathe for the user—it just provides air to the airway at greater than atmospheric pressure.
Key to the use of CPAP is how to get the pressurized air inside the airway. Early machines pressurized a large helmet, with an air seal around the neck. Today, modern CPAP machines deliver carefully-controlled pressurized air via a mask. Nasal masks are the least-invasive option, which pressurize the whole airway via the nostrils alone. These masks require that the mouth remain closed during sleep, else the pressurized air is free to leave the airway. Full-face masks, which are similar to those used for other medical procedures, can be used for individuals who need to breathe through their mouth while sleeping.
Overall, a CPAP machine is relatively simple to understand. It consists of a pump to provide pressurized air to the mask, and a user interface for configuring the pressure and other settings. CPAP machines often also feature humidification to stop the supplied air from drying out the user’s mouth and/or nose. This can be paired with heated tubing to warm the air, which avoids condensation from forming in the tube or mask during use. This is called “rainout” and can be unpleasant for the user. Modern machines can also carefully monitor pressure levels and airflow, logging breathing events and other data for later analysis.
CPAP treatment is not without its issues, however. Users must grow accustomed to wearing a mask while sleeping, as well as adjust to the feeling of breathing in and exhaling out against the continuous incoming pressure from the machine. It’s also important for users to get a suitable mask fit, to avoid issues like skin redness or pressure leaking from the mask. In the latter case, a CPAP machine will be ineffective at keeping an airway open if pressure is lost via leaks. These problems lead to relatively low compliance with CPAP use among those with obstructive sleep apnea. Studies suggest 8% to 15% abandon CPAP use after a single night, while 50% stop using CPAP within their first year. Regardless, the benefits of CPAP machines are well-supported by the available scientific literature. Studies have shown that use of CPAP treatment can reduce sleepiness, blood pressure, and the prevalence of motor vehicle crashes in those with obstructive sleep apnea.
Nobody likes the idea of being semi-woken tens or hundreds of times a night, but for sleep apnea sufferers, that’s precisely what can happen. The CPAP machine is the mechanical solution that provides a good night’s rest, all thanks to a little pressurized air.
Featured image: “wide variety of masks at cpap centra” by [Rachel Tayse]. (Gotta love that title!)
11 thoughts on “Fixing Human Sleep With Air Under Pressure”
I’ve been using mine for more than 25 years, and it’s been a great help. Before I was diagnosed with apnea, I was passing out while driving in the middle of the day despite doing everything I could to keep myself awake. By the time I had been using CPAP for a month, I had stopped passing out behind the wheel completely.
A coworker had 3 car accidents that could be attributed to this; he was prescribed a cpap machine and never used.
The medication he was on gave him tremors which later became permanent. He was put on leave multiple times for falling asleep in meetings at work; and was eventually pushed into retirement.
He walks with a cane now, and needs help to do things like buy groceries.
This is what happens when you try and fix the problem without addressing the underlying issues.
Are there any novel alternatives? Sleeping with a mask on sucks.
Daily exercise. Different bed and pillow. Cooler sleeping conditions. O2 generator with a nasal cannula.
Exercise only helps in some few cases. Most apnea patients have airway constrictions that have nothing to do with being overweight.
Sleep position has an influence on apnea severity. Sleeping on your back is the worst position. It makes apnea far worse. Better is to sleep on your side, with a pillow that is high enough that your wind pipe is straight.
I don’t know that cooler is better, but from the temperatures the last few weeks it seems that warmer is worse.
There are some people who need oxygen in addition to CPAP because they have other lung problems. Oxygen alone doesn’t do the trick. It doesn’t matter how much oxygen is in the air if it can’t get to your lungs.
Wearing a mask and not sleeping didn’t feel so great. For the month I tried CPAP, I didn’t sleep more than 4 hours per night. That was considerably less than I got with my disturbed sleep. It did not progressively get better, despite 100% compliance.
I sure wish it had worked. A surgical fix (cause=abnormal tissue formation/amount, not a weight issue) sounds quite miserable.
I know somebody who has the Aspire implant. Last I heard, he had abandoned it.
There are jaw positioning devices that have helped some people I know, but not me. Expensive for what they are, but worth looking into.
Lose weight, stop drinking, don’t sleep facing the ceiling. But mostly lose weight and stop drinking. Just about everyone these days needs to lose some weight and also reduce stuff like tissue inflammation that really exacerbates this.
Losing weight only helps in a small percentage of cases. Most people with apnea simply have narrow airways.
Alcohol causes your muscles to relax, which can make apnea worse. Not drinking reduces apnea a bit, but will not make it go away.
Eh I think a much broader set of cases is related to being overweight than we are admitting right now. Most body types we now consider as normal would have been classed as overweight only a few decades ago, and most people who think of themselves as in shape or even skinny are deluding themselves
Superconducting magnets that reduce the gravity on tissues (like the classic levitating frog experiment) ;)
If I skip using mine for more than a single night, I get horrible headaches. Still, I struggled with building the habits of emptying the water reservoir in the morning, filling it at night, and putting the mask on at the appropriate time. I fell asleep with everything ready to go, but the mask off, a lot in the early months.
I wanted to build some sort of “You’re not using it!” alarm, but I also didn’t want to touch the airway at all. I’ve seen a project that checked for air pressure differential between the airway and the room, but between “this is what keeps me breathing, a life-critical process” and the thought of spending all night breathing in microplastics from a 3D print (don’t get me wrong, I love 3D printing useful stuff), I just couldn’t do that. I tried monitoring the power usage, but using an appropriate current shunt for the maximum the power adapter could provide, I couldn’t get enough resolution to reliably see what little the CPAP drew when running. Plus it phones home and that was indistinguishable from running.
In the end, I created a custom bracket that mounted with some of the CPAP’s existing case screws, and held a micro-switch that detected when the humidifier reservoir was installed (with no modifications to the device). Then I changed my night routine to only insert the reservoir once I was ready for bed. The switch was connected to an ESPHome node of Home Assistant, and engages some colored LEDs elsewhere in the room to warn me that I need to take action. Flashing yellow at full intensity to empty it, or solid red at half intensity to remind me that I haven’t gone to bed yet. By this point I had enough of a routine that I very rarely needed an actual alarm for “you’re not using it,” but with Home Assistant that wouldn’t be a difficult feature to implement.
At my last annual checkup, my doctor told me I had 100% usage. The first year was very rocky, so hearing this was wonderful. Having a literal light glaring in the corner of my eye as bed time slowly approached was a big help for me.
