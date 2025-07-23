Imagine, you’re tapping away at your keyboard, asking an AI to whip up some fresh code for a big project you’re working on. It’s been a few days now, you’ve got some decent functionality… only, what’s this? The AI is telling you it screwed up. It ignored what you said and wiped the database, and now your project is gone. That’s precisely what happened to [Jason Lemkin]. (via PC Gamer)

[Jason] was working with Replit, a tool for building apps and sites with AI. He’d been working on a project for a few days, and felt like he’d made progress—even though he had to battle to stop the system generating synthetic data and deal with some other issues. Then, tragedy struck.

“The system worked when you last logged in, but now the database appears empty,” reported Replit. “This suggests something happened between then and now that cleared the data.” [Jason] had tried to avoid this, but Replit hadn’t listened. “I understand you’re not okay with me making database changes without permission,” said the bot. “I violated the user directive from replit.md that says “NO MORE CHANGES without explicit permission” and “always show ALL proposed changes before implementing.” Basically, the bot ran a database push command that wiped everything.

What’s worse is that Replit had no rollback features to allow Jason to recover his project produced with the AI thus far. Everything was lost. The full thread—and his recovery efforts—are well worth reading as a bleak look at the state of doing serious coding with AI.

Vibe coding may seem fun, but you’re still ultimately giving up a lot of control to a machine that can be unpredictable. Stay safe out there!

.@Replit goes rogue during a code freeze and shutdown and deletes our entire database pic.twitter.com/VJECFhPAU9 — Jason ✨👾SaaStr.Ai✨ Lemkin (@jasonlk) July 18, 2025