Human In The Loop: Compass CNC Redefines Workspace Limits

CNCs come in many forms, including mills, 3D printers, lasers, and plotters, but one challenge seems universal: there’s always a project slightly too large for your machine’s work envelope. The Compass CNC addresses this limitation by incorporating the operator as part of the gantry system.

The Compass CNC features a compact core-XY gantry that moves the router only a few inches in each direction, along with Z-axis control to set the router’s depth. However, a work envelope of just a few inches would be highly restrictive. The innovation of the Compass CNC lies in its reliance on the operator to handle gross positioning of the gantry over the workpiece, while the machine manages the precise, detailed movements required for cutting.

Most of the Compass CNC is constructed from 3D printed parts, with a commercial router performing the cutting. A Teensy 4.1 serves as the control unit, managing the gantry motors, and a circular screen provides instructions to guide the operator on where to position the tool.

Those familiar with CNC routers may notice similarities to the Shaper Origin. However, key differences set the Compass CNC apart. Primarily, it is an open source project with design files freely available for those who want to build their own. Additionally, while the Shaper Origin relies on a camera system for tracking movement, the Compass CNC uses four mouse sensors to detect its position over the workpiece.

The Compass CNC is still in development, and kits containing most of the necessary components for assembly are available. We’re excited to see the innovative creations that emerge from this promising new tool.