Hackaday Podcast Episode 330: Hover Turtles, Dull Designs, And K’nex Computers

What did you miss on Hackaday last week? Hackaday’s Elliot Williams and Al Williams are ready to catch you up on this week’s podcast. First, though, the guys go off on vibe coding and talk about a daring space repair around Jupiter.

Then it is off to the hacks, including paste extruding egg shells, bespoke multimeters, and an 8-bit mechanical computer made from a construction toy set.

For can’t miss articles, you’ll hear about boring industrial design in modern cell phones and a deep dive into how fresh fruit makes it to your table in the middle of the winter.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

The DRM-free MP3 was stored in a public refrigerated warehouse to ensure freshness. Why not download it and add it to your collection?

Episode 330 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles:

