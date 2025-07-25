Hackaday Podcast Episode 330: Hover Turtles, Dull Designs, And K’nex Computers

What did you miss on Hackaday last week? Hackaday’s Elliot Williams and Al Williams are ready to catch you up on this week’s podcast. First, though, the guys go off on vibe coding and talk about a daring space repair around Jupiter.
Then it is off to the hacks, including paste extruding egg shells, bespoke multimeters, and an 8-bit mechanical computer made from a construction toy set.
For can’t miss articles, you’ll hear about boring industrial design in modern cell phones and a deep dive into how fresh fruit makes it to your table in the middle of the winter.
Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
The DRM-free MP3 was stored in a public refrigerated warehouse to ensure freshness. Why not download it and add it to your collection?
Episode 330 Show Notes:
News:
- Vibe Coding Goes Wrong As AI Wipes Entire Database
What’s that Sound?
- The sound last week is revealed! Congrats to [Brian].
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Paste Extrusion For 3D Printing Glass And Eggshells
- Designing An Open Source Multimeter: The HydraMeter
- USB-C-ing All The Things
- 8 Bit Mechanical Computer Built From Knex
- A Lockpicking Robot That Can Sense The Pins
- 2025 One-Hertz Challenge: HP Logic Probe Brought Into The Future
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Al’s Picks:
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)