A Simple Simulator For Model Rocket Performance

When building a model rocket, it can be fun to get into the maths of it all—calculating the expected performance of your build, and then seeing how it measures up in the real world. To aid in that task, [Rotislav Persion] has created a simple web-based simulator for charting the potential performance of your own rockets.

The calculator lets you key in the fundamentals of your hobby rocket. Punch in the diameter of your rocket, its mass, the standard rocket engine you’re using, and the diameter and delay time of your parachute, and it will chart the altitude profile expected during flight.

Punch in the details for a small 1-inch diameter rocket with an A8-5 engine, and you’ll find it won’t go very high or very far, and the calculator bears that out. However, upgrade to a C6 engine and you’ll go higher and faster, and drift a lot longer once the parachute is deployed.

Perhaps the only thing missing from the simulator is a wider variety of rocket engines to choose from, and more parameters to tweak for finer simulation. However, for small and basic rockets, it’s an interesting starting point you can use to learn about the basic mathematics and physics behind your rocket’s flight.

We’ve seen some great feats in model rocketry, not least of which was a valiant effort to master vertical landing. If you’ve got your own unique model rocket hacks cooking up in the lab, don’t hesitate to notify the tipsline!