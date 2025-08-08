Talking Robot Uses Typewriter Tech For Mouth

Many decades ago, IBM engineers developed the typeball. This semi-spherical hunk of metal would become the heart of the Selectric typewriter line. [James Brown] has now leveraged that very concept to create a pivoting mouth mechanism for a robot that appears to talk.

What you’re looking at is a plastic ball with lots of different mouth shapes on it. By pivoting the ball to different angles inside the head of a robot, it’s possible to display different mouth shapes on the face. By swapping mouth shapes rapidly in concert with recorded speech, it’s possible to make the robot appear to be speaking. We don’t get a great look at the mechanism that operates the ball, but Selectric typeball operation is well documented elsewhere if you seek to recreate the idea yourself.

The real benefit of this mechanism is speed. It might not look as fluid as some robots with manually-articulated flexible mouths, but the rapid mouth transitions really help sell the effect because they match the pace of speech. [James] demonstrated the finished product on Mastodon, and it looks great in action.

This isn’t the first time we’ve featured [James Brown]’s work. You may recall he got DOOM running on a tiny LEGO brick a few years back.

Thanks to [J. Peterson] for the tip!