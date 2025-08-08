Hackaday Podcast Episode 332: 5 Axes Are Better Than 3, Hacking Your Behavior, And The Man Who Made Models

Elliot and Dan got together this week for a review of the week’s hacking literature, and there was plenty to discuss. We addressed several burning questions, such as why digital microscopes are so terrible, why computer systems seem to have so much trouble with names, and if a thermal receipt printer can cure ADHD.

We looked at a really slick 5-axis printer that COVID created, a temperature-controlled fermentation setup, and a pseudo-Mellotron powered by a very odd tape recorder. We also learned little about designing 3D printed parts with tight tolerances, stepping a PC power supply up to ludicrous level, and explored a trio of unique entries for the One Hertz Challenge.

And for the Can’t Miss section, we looked at what happens to planes when they get hit by lightning (and how they avoid it), and say goodbye to the man who launched a lot of careers by making model kits.

It was also exciting to learn that the first day of Supercon is Halloween, which means a Friday night sci-fi cosplay party. It’s gonna be lit.

Episode 327 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Boom, nailed it

Congrats to [Dan Maloney] who came up with the right answer at the last second, and of course also to [Wes G]!

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: