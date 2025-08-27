JuiceBox Rescue: Freeing Tethered EV Chargers From Corporate Overlords

Having a charger installed at home for your electric car is very convenient, not only for the obvious home charging, but also for having scheduling and other features built-in. Sadly, like with so many devices today, these tend to be tethered to a remote service managed by the manufacturer. In the case of the JuiceBox charger that [Nathan Matias] and many of his neighbors bought into years ago, back then it and the associated JuiceNet service was still part of a quirky startup. After the startup got snapped up by a large company, things got so bad that [Nathan] and others saw themselves required to find a way to untether their EV chargers.

The drama began back in October of last year, when the North American branch of the parent company – Enel X Way – announced that it’d shutdown operations. After backlash, the online functionality was kept alive while a buyer was sought. That’s when [Nathan] and other JuiceBox owners got an email informing them that the online service would be shutdown, severely crippling their EV chargers.

Ultimately both a software and hardware solution was developed, the former being the JuicePass Proxy project which keeps the original hardware and associated app working. The other solution is a complete brain transplant, created by the folk over at OpenEVSE, which enables interoperability with e.g. Home Assistant through standard protocols like MQTT.

Stories like these make one wonder how much of this online functionality is actually required, and how much of it just a way for manufacturers to get consumers to install a terminal in their homes for online subscription services.