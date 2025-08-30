One of the interesting things about Prusa’s FDM 3D printers is the availability of official upgrade kits, which allow you to combine bits off an older machine with those of the target machine to ideally save some money and not have an old machine gathering dust after the upgrade. While for a bedslinger-to-bedslinger upgrade this can make a lot of sense, the bedslinger to CoreXY Core One upgrade path is a bit more drastic. Recently the [Aurora Tech] channel had a look at which upgrade path makes the most sense, and in which scenario.
A big part of the comparison is the time and money spent compared to the print result, as you have effectively four options. Either you stick with the MK4S, get the DIY Core One (~8 hours of assembly time), get the pre-assembled Core One (more $$), or get the upgrade kit (also ~8 hours). There’s also the fifth option of getting the enclosure for the MK4S, but it costs about as much as the upgrade kit, so that doesn’t make a lot of logical sense.
In terms of print quality, it’s undeniable that the CoreXY motion system provides better results, with less ringing and better quality with tall prints, but unless you’re printing more than basic PLA and PETG, or care a lot about the faster print speeds of the CoreXY machine with large prints, the fully enclosed Core One is a bit overkill and sticking with the bedslinger may be the better choice.
The long and short of it is that you have look at each option and consider what works best for your needs and your wallet.
4 thoughts on “Does It Make Sense To Upgrade A Prusa MK4S To A Core One?”
I went through this upgrade (mk4 to core one). For me it was being able to print ASA. I already had an DIY enclosure, but with ASA printing with 110C bed entire enclosure became an oven and I was getting printer hauling due to cpu overheating. Of course, I could have bought a Bambu printer for the upgrade cost, but I want to stick with Prusa as a principle.
Current prices for anyone else who was curious:
* Mk4s Assembled: $929
* Mk4s Kit: $699
* Mk4s to CORE One upgrade kit: $449
* CORE One Assembled: $1,199
* CORE One Kit: $949
* Resale value of Mk4s to CORE One leftovers: $100-189 (eBay)
* Resale value of a used assembled Mk4s: $650-$700 (eBay)
For that kind of money they must have great customer support and service.
Enclosed core XY printer (Elegoo CC) $299, prints polycarb. Pure top quality Chinesium (which ain’t bad). Prints PLA like a tweaker (but right)!
Pretty dang good, helped me troubleshoot a failing extruder motor and sent a free replacement. That said, I’m not sure about the upgrade cost this time around :/ $50 more to have 1 printer, save $50 and end up with 2 printers…
