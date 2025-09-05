Capture And Plot Serial Data In The Browser

If you’re working with a microcontroller that reads a sensor, the chances are that at some point you’re faced with a serial port passing out continuous readings. The workflow of visualizing this data can be tedious, involving a cut-and-paste from a terminal to a CSV file. What if there were a handy all-in-one serial data visualization tool, a serial data oscilloscope, if you will? [Atomic14] has you covered, with the web serial plotter.

It’s a browser-based tool that uses the WebSerial API, so sadly if you’re a Firefox user you’re not invited to the party. Serial data can be plotted and exported, and there are a range of options for viewing. Behind the scenes there’s some Node and React magic happening, but should you wish to avoid getting your hands dirty there’s an online demo you can try.

Looking at it we’re ashamed to have been labouring under a complex workflow, particularly as we find this isn’t the first to appear on these pages.