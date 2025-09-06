Teardown Of A Cheapish EBL Multi-Cell NiMH Charger

People think about NiMH cell chargers probably as much as they think about batteries, unless it’s time to replace the cells in whatever device they’re installed in. This doesn’t make a teardown of one of these marvels any less interesting, especially when you can get an 8-bay charger with eight included NiMH cells for a cool $25 brand new. The charger even has USB ports on it, so it’s got to be good. Cue a full teardown by [Brian Dipert] over at EDN to see what lurks inside.

Of note is that [Brian] got the older version of EBL’s charger, which requires that two cells of the same type are installed side-by-side instead of featuring per-bay charging. This is a common feature of cheaper chargers, and perhaps unsurprisingly the charger was struggling with NiMH cells that other chargers would happily charge.

Opening up the unit required hunting for hunting plastic clips, revealing the rather sparse internals. Unsurprisingly, there wasn’t a lot to look at, with the two USB ports apparently wired directly into the AC-to-DC section. There’s a CRE6536 AC-DC power management IC, the full-bridge rectifier and an unmarked 16-pin IC that presumably contains all of the charger logic. On the positive side, the mains-powered charger didn’t catch on fire (yet), but for anyone interested in leaving battery chargers unattended for extended periods of time, perhaps look at a more reputable brand.