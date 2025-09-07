Anker Soundcore Space A40 Earbuds Teardown

Wireless earbuds are notoriously tiny. Want to see inside? [MCH170] did and published a Soundcore Space A40 Teardown.

In this teardown, you’ll see inside the charging case and one of the earbuds. Starting with the case, removing the back cover revealed the charging coil and a few screws holding the PCB in place. Removing the screws allows for removing the coil. The main PCB and the magnets that hold the earbuds in place are then visible. The microcontroller is an SS881Q from Sinhmicro. The back side of the main circuit board has a handful of SMD components, including some status LEDs. The battery is a 13450 with a nominal voltage of 3.72V and a capacity of 800mAh or 2.967Wh.

He then goes on to have a look inside one of the earbuds, which were not working prior to disassembly. The earbuds are held together with friction clips. The top of the PCB has two ribbon cables that need to come off. The top ribbon connects to the battery, and the bottom one is for the speaker and charging connections. The three pogo pins connect the touch sensor, which is installed in the outer casing. The back of the PCB is densely populated with SMD components. The main IC is a WQ7033AX Bluetooth audio SoC from WUQI Microelectronics. Under the PCB, we find the battery and the speaker. The battery has a nominal voltage of 3.85V and a capacity of 53mAh, equivalent to 0.204Wh.

All in all, an interesting look into some fairly state-of-the-art technology! If you’re interested in earphones, you might like to check out Cheap DIY High Impedance Earphones. Or, perhaps you’d rather convert an old pair to twice as much wireless.