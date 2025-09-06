When making a personal website, one will naturally include a personal touch. What could be more personal than creating a font from your own handwriting? That’s what [Chris Smith] has done, and it looks great on his blog, which also has a post summarizing the process.
Like most of us [Chris] tried to use open-source toolkits first, but the workflow (and thus the result) was a bit wanting. Still, he details what it takes to create a font in Inkscape or Font Forge if anyone else wants to give it a try. Instead he ended up using a web app called Calligraphr designed for this exact use case.
Fair warning: the tool is closed-source and he needed to pay to get all the features he wanted — specifically ligatures, glyphs made from two joined letters. By adding ligatures his personalized font gets a little bit of variation, as the ‘l’ in an ‘lf’ ligature (for example) need not be identical to the stand-alone ‘l’. In a case of “you get what you pay for” the process worked great and to the credit of the folks at Calligraphr, while it is Software-As-Service they offer a one-time payment for one month’s use of the “pro” features. While nobody likes SaS, that’s a much more user-friendly way to do it — or perhaps “least-user-hostile”.
All [Chris] had to do was write out and scan a few sheets that you can see above, while the software handled most of the hard work automagically. [Chris] only had to apply a few tweaks to get the result you see here. Aside from websites, we could see a personalized font like this being a nice touch to laser cut, CNC or even 3D printed projects. If you don’t want a personalized touch, the “Gorton” lettering of retro machinery might be more to your liking.
3 thoughts on “The Most Personalized Font Is Your Own Handwriting”
What about people who write in Pashto? It’s one of the most advanced alphabets there is and it’s more robust than european writing systems.
Very interesting – how would you go about it?
Open-source software to the rescue, in that case. The closed-source Caligraphr app [Chris] used might make things easier when using the roman script, but you can use Fontforge to create glyphs for a font in any script supported by UTF-8. Pashto, Hangul, Persian, Thai, Arabic, Hiragana, Cyrillic, the elder Futhark or even Shavian script — whatever floats your boat.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)