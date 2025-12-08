Trace Line Clock Does It With Magnets

We love a good clock project, and [byeh_ in] has one with a design concept we don’t believe we have seen before. The Trace Line Clock has smooth lines and a clean presentation, with no sockets or visible mechanical fixtures.

Reading the clock is quite straightforward once one knows what is going on. At its heart, the unmarked face is much like any other analog clock face, and on the inside is a pretty normal clock movement. The inner recessed track on the face represents hours, and the outer is minutes. The blue line connects the two, drawing a constantly changing line.

To make the blue segment move without breaking the lines of the clock, [byeh_ in] uses magnets. The inside end moves around the inner ring with the hour hand, while the rest of the blue segment follows the minute hand. Since the length between these two points is not constant, [byeh_ in] cleverly designed one of the magnets to be floating. By keeping the magnet captive in a channel on the underside of the blue segment, the whole thing moves smoothly, no matter how the two ‘hands’ align.

Speaking of smooth, it’s important for the parts to move together with minimal friction. To achieve this [byeh_ in] uses something we think is under-utilized in 3D printed parts: candle wax. Wax is non-greasy, sticks well to 3D printed parts simply by rubbing, slides easily, and doesn’t make a mess. Directions and 3D models are available should you wish to try making your own.

We’re always delighted by the amazingly different ways people can re-imagine a clock. From clocks with hands but void of a face to clocks made out of clocks, we love to see ’em so if you’ve got a favorite, drop us a tip!