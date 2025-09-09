This Ouija Business Card Helps You Speak To Tiny Llamas

Business cards, on the whole, haven’t changed significantly over the past 600-ish years, and arguably are not as important as they used to be, but they are still worth considering as a reminder for someone to contact you. If the format of that card and method of contact stand out as unique and related to your personal or professional interests, you have a winning combination that will cement yourself in the recipient’s memory.

In a case study of “show, don’t tell”, [Binh]’s business card draws on technological and paranormal curiosity, blending affordable, short-run PCB manufacturing and an, LLM or, in this case, a Small Language Model, with a tiny Ouija board. While [Binh] is very much with us in the here and now, and a séance isn’t really an effective way to get a hold of him, the interactive Ouija card gives recipient’s a playful demonstration of his skills.

The interface is an array of LEDs in the classical Ouija layout, which slowly spell out the message your supernatural contact wants to communicate. The messages are triggered by the user through touch pads. Messages are generated locally by an ESP32-S3 based on Dave Bennett’s TinyLlama LLM implementation.

For a bit of a role reversal in Ouija communication, check out this Ouija robot. For more PCB business card inspiration, have a look at this pong-playing card and this Arduboy-inspired game console card.

Thanks to [Binh] for sharing this project with us.