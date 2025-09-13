ESP32 Hosts Functional Minecraft Server

If you haven’t heard of Minecraft, well, we hope you enjoyed your rip-van-winkle nap this past decade or so. For everyone else, you probably at least know that this is a multiplayer, open world game, you may have heard that running a Minecraft server is a good job for maxing out a spare a Raspberry Pi. Which is why we’re hugely impressed that [PortalRunner] managed to squeeze an open world onto an ESP32-C3.

Of course, the trick here is that the MCU isn’t actually running the game — it’s running bareiron, [PortalRunner]’s own C-based Minecraft server implementation. Rewriting the server code in C allows it to be optimized for the ESP32’s hardware, but it also let [PortalRunner] strip his server down to the bare essentials, and tweak everything for performance. For example, instead of the multiple octaves of perlin noise for terrain generation, with every chunk going into RAM, he’s using the x and z of the corners as seeds for the psudorandom rand() function, and interpolating between them. Instead of caves being generated by a separate algorithm (and stored in memory), in bareiron the underground is just a mirror-image of the world above. Biomes are just tiled, and sit separately from one another.

So yes, what you get from bareiron is simpler than a traditional Minecraft world — items are simplified, crafting is simplified, everything is simplified, but it’s also running on an ESP32, so you’ve got to give it a pass. With 200 ms to load each chunk, it’s playable, but the World’s Smallest Minecraft Server is a bit like a dancing bear: it’s not about how well it dances, but that it dances at all.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Minecraft’s server code re-written: some masochist did it in COBOL, but at least that ran on an actual computer, not a microcontroller. Speaking of low performance, you can’t play Minecraft on an SNES, but you can hide the game inside a cartridge, which is almost as good.

Thanks to [CodeAsm] for the tip. Please refer any other dancing bears spotted in the wild to our tips line.