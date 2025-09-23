2025 Hackaday Superconference: Announcing Our Workshops And Tickets

Can you feel the nip of fall in the air? That can only mean one thing: Supercon is just around the corner. The next few weeks are going to bring a blitz of Supercon-related reveals, and we’re starting off with a big one: the workshops.

Supercon is the Ultimate Hardware Conference, and you need to be there to attend a workshop. Both workshop and general admission tickets are on sale now! Don’t wait — they sell out fast.

Kody Kinzie

Meshtastic for Beginners: Solder Your Own Cat-Themed LoRa Weather Station! If you’ve wanted to create off-grid, encrypted mesh networks that can span over a hundred miles, this class will serve as a beginner’s guide to Meshtastic. We’ll be soldering and setting up our own custom cat-themed Meshtastic weather station nodes! Seth Hillbrand

Level Up Your Board Game with KiCad This workshop will teach you how to use KiCad with other common open-source tools, including Inkscape and FreeCAD, to level up your board game. We’ll make a beautiful PCB-based board game. You’ll learn techniques for better circuit layout, art transfer, case fitting, and 3D modeling.

Pat Deegan

Tiny Tapeout In this workshop, participants will get the opportunity to design and manufacture their own design on an ASIC! Participants will learn the basics of digital logic, the basics of how semiconductors are designed and made, how to use an online digital design tool to build and simulate a simple design, and how to create the GDS files for manufacture on the open-source Sky130 PDK. Participants will have the option to submit their designs for manufacturing on the next shuttle as part of the Tiny Tapeout project. Estefannie and Bob Hickman

Bling It On: Programming Your Own Generative Art Matrix In this intermediate-level maker workshop, you will learn the fundamentals of generative algorithms and apply them using either Circuit Python or C++ to create a dynamic display that can pull data over WiFi from one or more APIs and use the data to visualize some generative art. The results will be beautiful and practical, and attendees will leave with an amazing 130 mm x 130 mm LED matrix.

Shawn Hymel

Introduction to Embedded Rust

Rust curious? This hands-on workshop will introduce you to this fascinating (relatively) new language and how you can use it to develop firmware for your various microcontroller projects. We’ll cover the basics of Rust’s ownership model, blink an LED (as you do), and read from an I2C sensor. (Shawn’s workshop is sponsored by DigiKey.)

November is just around the corner. Get your tickets now and we’ll see you at Supercon!