For those who missed out on the past few years of ‘smart home’ gadgets, the Logitech POP buttons were introduced in 2018 as a way to control smart home devices using these buttons and a central hub. After a few years of Logitech gradually turning off features on this $100+ system, it seems that Logitech will turn off the lights in two weeks from now. Remaining POP Button users are getting emails from Logitech in which they are informed of the shutdown on October 15 of 2025, along with a 15% off coupon code for the Logitech store.
Along with this coupon code only being usable for US-based customers, this move appears to disable the hub and with it any interactions with smart home systems like Apple HomeKit, Sonos, IFTTT and Philips Hue. If Logitech’s claim in the email that the buttons and connected hub will ‘lose all functionality’, then it’d shatter the hopes for those who had hoped to keep using these buttons in a local fashion.
Suffice it to say that this is a sudden and rather customer-hostile move by Logitech. Whether the hub can be made to work in a local fashion remains to be seen. At first glance there don’t seem to be any options for this, and it’s rather frustrating that Logitech doesn’t seem to be interested in the goodwill that it would generate to enable this option.
7 thoughts on “Logitech POP Buttons Are About To Go Pop”
The second S in IoT stands for Support.
Well, to their defense, logitech truly came through with the first S in IoT here.
Some 10+ years ago I bought a squeezebox. A day later I returned it to the shop because I was not able to play my own music without creating an account with that company. The thing would not even boot. And that was my last experience with that company.
The cloud giveth and the cloud taketh away. Cursed be the cloud. ;-)
That’s while I built my own. 40TB of storage, Jellyfin, NextCloud, and HomeAssistant, an unlocked Android TV, and purely local IoT outlets, switches, sensors, bulbs, and cameras.
IoT and cloud services are awesome, as long as you own them instead of renting them.
Just 7 years and they’re pulling the plug. Next time it may be 7 months. Just can’t trust these companies.
And its Logitech of all brands. Its not some little 5 person company who can’t keep the lights on so they’re closing shop, its a massive company with many device lines.
I’m not very knowledgeable about the hosting costs for these “cloud” services so I gotta ask. I pay a shady website 15$/year to host my single core, 1GB RAM, 30GB/month VPS. Is the software running on Logitech servers really something that takes more resources than this? I mean they’re just forwarding the data to other services (Homeassistant whatever) anyway? Is there any need for a lot of RAM and CPU power?
Sorry not very knowledgeable about these
Learned my lesson when Wink Home went belly up a while ago after I spent hundreds of dollars and many hours getting a house full of z-wave sensors and switches set up.
I binned all the Wink hardware and now have a rule: no more non open-source smart home devices, ever.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)