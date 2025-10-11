As Ethernet became the world-wide standard for wired networking, there was one nagging problem. You already have to plug in the network cable. But then you have to also plug in a power cable. That power cable needs to be long enough. And have the right plug on it for your country. And provide the right current and voltage. That’s how Power over Ethernet (PoE) was born, first in a veritable Wild West of proprietary standards and passive injectors, then in a standardized process. Recently [T. K. Hareendran] wrote a primer on PoE, with more of a DIY intro focus, including some favorite PoE PD (powered device) chips to use in your own design.
You can still totally use passive PoE if that’s your jam, and you have full control over the network and any connected devices. This would allow you to, for example, power your SBCs for a couple of bucks, although for adding PoE to your Mac Mini you may want to look at some more refined options, if only as a safety precaution.
Much depends on the needs of each device, as PoE is meant mostly for low-power devices such as VoIP phones and the like. The more common IEEE 802.af and .at standards (Type 1 and 2) cap out at 30 Watts, with about 25 Watts available to the device after losses, while 802.3bt (Type 3 and 4) takes this up to 90 Watts, or just over 70 Watts after losses. Before making a decision, it would be good to read a detailed guide from someone with experience, like the one by [Alan] that we covered a while ago.
11 thoughts on “Entering The Wild World Of Power Over Ethernet”
Is this AI-generated image? DC current won’t go through transformers, just heat them like it’s a big old resistor.
Take a good look at the diagram before making any criticisms. If you put as much effort into understanding as you do into complaining, you would see that the power supply passes through the center tap of the transformer’s secondary winding. What’s the problem? When you don’t know or don’t understand something, you keep quiet instead of acting like a know-it-all. You’re talking nonsense.
No, that is how it’s done. As you see the DC is connected to the middle connection on the windings on the ethernet phy side. This means it gives a DC bias to the signal. That is no problem as those are differential pair.
You are mostly virrect, but there is no resulting DC bias, because the DC voltage is applied equally to both sides of the pair ,, so balance of the pair is maintained. You can even simplex another voice circuit to the physical pairs. Each “pair of pairs” csn provide an additional “phantom” circuit, resulting in a 50% pair gain, using no wire, and causing no interference to the physical circuits. Thr users don’t even know there is an additional “hitchhiker” riding on the system, because there is no bias caused by superimposing DC OR voice traffic. Credentials: former T1 Carrier phone nsn here.
DC will pass through the transformer windings as shown here, but not between transformer primary and secondary sides.
Other than using the unused pairs in my private 100Mbit cabling, is there any super cheap way of getting just 12V and a little current through?
rs232 DE9 serial mice didn’t have a dc pin in the plug, but they still managed to operate through use of charge pumps.
The DC current doesn’t go ‘through’ the trasnfomrer, the current goes from from the source on the left side to the middle tap of the winding an from here outwards through the winding of the the transformer, the asymmetic splitting of the DC current doesn’t produce a net magnetic field in the trasnformer (no bias). I can’t see a problem.
The data sure will its a squarewave. And they are the impedance matching transformers that connect the unbalanced 100ohm Ethernet wire to the unbalanced internal circuitry.
They are sometimes called “Ethernet transformer”, baluns (not often used in Ethernet but correct) Ethernet Magnets. There is 4 of them in your typical black rectangle.
Do s little research on “simplex” or “phantom” connections, which the telephone industry has been using for over 100 years to get power to remote devices like line amplifiers, aka “repeaters”. It works and it works well. Let google be your friend.
Aaand ? If you look at the image again, you can see the current is connected on the ‘OUT” side of the transformer, and is removed from it also at the OUT side.
I don’t understand it but it gives “fake af” vibes.
