The Electret Preamp You Might Need

Electret capsules can be found in some of the highest quality microphones for studio use, as well as in some of the very cheapest microphone capsules on the market. More care and attention has gone into the high-end capsule and its associated circuitry than the cheap one, but is it still possible to get good quality from something costing under a dollar? [Mubarak Basha] thinks so, and has designed a preamp circuit to get the best from a cheap electret capsule.

These capsules may be cheap, but with the addition of a low voltage supply, a resistor, and a capacitor, their internal FET delivers a decent enough input to many a project. To improve on that will need a bit of effort, and in this the preamp delivers by taking care to match impedance, impose a carefully chosen frequency response, and just the right gain to derive a line level output from the electret’s level. It’s hardly a complex circuit, but that’s not always necessary.

As always in these situations, without appropriate test equipment it’s difficult to gauge quality. We’d say this though, if you make one of these and it falls short, you won’t have spent much. Meanwhile if you’re curious about electrets, here’s our guide.