Who doesn’t know the problem of glare when trying to ogle a PCB underneath a microscope of some description? Even with a ring light, you find yourself struggling to make out fine detail such as laser-etched markings in ICs, since the scattered light turns everything into a hazy mess. That’s where a simple sheet of linear polarizer film can do wonders, as demonstrated by [northwestrepair] in a recent video.
Simply get one of these ubiquitous films from your favorite purveyor of goods, or from a junked LCD screen or similar, and grab a pair of scissors or cutting implements. The basic idea is to put this linear polarizer film on both the light source as well as on your microscope’s lens(es), so that manipulating the orientation of either to align the polarization will make the glare vanish.
This is somewhat similar to the use of polarizing sunshades, only here you also produce specifically the polarized light that will be let through, giving you excellent control over what you see. As demonstrated in the video, simply rotating the ring light with the polarizer attached gives wildly different results, ranging from glare-central to a darkened-but-clear picture view of an IC’s markings.
How to adapt this method to your particular microphone is left as your daily arts and crafts exercise. You may also want to tweak your lighting setup to alter the angle and intensity, as there’s rarely a single silver bullet for the ideal setup.
Just the thing for that shiny new microscope under the Christmas tree. Don’t have a ring light? Build one.
5 thoughts on “Give Your Microscope Polarized $5 Shades To Fight Glare”
I am confused. I thought this was a sudo hoax thing a few years ago that EEVblog demonstrated.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MvFf9RSJUhk
Is there a difference here that I am missing? NWR loves to make joke stuff from time to time so I assumed that was this without much thought so happy to be wrong.
Only watched the first 5 minutes of the EEVBlog video so I’m not sure where it ends up.
This is absolutely not a hoax.
The setup without the filters effectively sees a mix of the two pictures – everything is scattered and everything is crystal clear. The result is hard to make out.
Filtering the light and then filtering the view lets you pick for what’s optimal.
So the “hoax” part is that the before shot is worse than the plain view you have – but we all know alser etched parts are hard to read usually you can read part of it and then have to move it to read the rest.
The non-hoax part is that when you filter light and lens you genuinely can rotate it for a crystal clear view usually.
Or you can just tilt the chip a little bit.
Adapting this to my microphone sounds pretty involved to be honest. Where does one even get a sound polarising film anyway?
Where to get polarizing film? From a junk LCD or Amazon. Even old things like calculators and cheap digital watches will have polarizing films in them. The stuff is everywhere, or you can buy a filter for a SLR camera or whatever, or even blow a paycheck from Edmonds or ThorLabs. Take your pick. I’ve done this, except for transmissive PLM, for qualitatively identifying certain evil minerals by using the lenses from fishing sunglasses from Walmart. You can get polarizing film if you try hard enough.
