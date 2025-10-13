Waverider: Scanning Spectra One Pixel At A Time

Hyperspectral cameras aren’t commonplace items; they capture spectral data for each of their pixels. While commercial hyperspectral cameras often start in the tens of thousands of dollars, [anfractuosity] decided to make his own with the Waverider.

To capture spectral data from every pixel location in the camera, [anfractuosity] first needed a way to collect that data — for that, he used an AFBR-S20M2WV, a miniature USB spectrometer he picked up second-hand. This sensor allows for the collection of data from 225 nm all the way up to 1000 nm. Of course, the sensor can only do that for one single input, so to turn it into a camera, [anfractuosity] added a stepper-driven x-y stage controlled by a Raspberry Pi Pico and some TMC2130 stepper drivers.

With some 3D-printed parts to hold things together and a fiber-optic cable, [anfractuosity] now had a way to move the one-pixel camera through a wide range of locations, turning that one pixel into a much larger pixel array needed to get a recognizable image out. It’s not the fastest camera we’ve seen — with one 400 × 400 array of images taking almost 19 hours to capture — but it does produce an image that has far more than one RGB value per pixel.

Head over to [anfractuosity]’s site to check out all the images created and to find out more about this project, and check out some of our other single-pixel camera projects we’ve featured in the past. Or, maybe you can use your phone.